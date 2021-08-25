Music at the Mills Featuring Stray Local, Friday, August 27
Join Rocky Mount Mills in the Beer Garden for an evening of music and fun with Stray Local on Friday, August 27 at 7:00pm sponsored by Davenport AutoPark. Stray Local is the husband-and-wife indie pop duo of Hannah and Jamie Rowen based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The pair performs a bouquet of indie sounds punctuated by powerful vocal melodies, catchy guitar riffs, and vibey synths woven together with hints of their folk beginnings and pop sensibilities.
