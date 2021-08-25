Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Music at the Mills Featuring Stray Local, Friday, August 27

capitolbroadcasting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Rocky Mount Mills in the Beer Garden for an evening of music and fun with Stray Local on Friday, August 27 at 7:00pm sponsored by Davenport AutoPark. Stray Local is the husband-and-wife indie pop duo of Hannah and Jamie Rowen based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The pair performs a bouquet of indie sounds punctuated by powerful vocal melodies, catchy guitar riffs, and vibey synths woven together with hints of their folk beginnings and pop sensibilities.

www.capitolbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#Live Music#Stray#Craft Beer#Tipsy Tomato#Tbc West#Taproom Tacos#Hopfly Brewing Company#Mythic Brewing Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Capcom
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
Video GamesPosted by
CNN

China bans kids from playing online video games during the week

Hong Kong/Beijing (CNN Business) — China has barred online gamers under the age of 18 from playing on weekdays and limited their play to just three hours most weekends, marking a significant escalation of restrictions on the country's massive gaming industry. Starting this week, minors will be allowed only an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy