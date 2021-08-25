Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Peach margarita, the perfect summer finale

By LINDSEY ADKISON ladkison@thebrunswicknews.com
Posted by 
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KM2vh_0bc7dPyI00

It’s hard to believe, but summer is officially coming to a close. With Labor Day on the horizon, the end is definitely in sight.

Of course, there’s certainly time for a final hurrah before the seasonal switch to football and oyster roasts. And for Alex Burroughs, bar manager at the Georgia Sea Grill, that means celebrating one of summer’s best loved fruits — the peach.

Like summer itself, the door is also closing on this year’s harvest. But there are still plenty to be had, Burroughs says.

“At the Sea Grill, we get them from Pearson Farms. I’m sure people have heard of it before, and the chef makes all kinds of things with them — from purees to desserts,” he said.

But from his spot behind the bar, Burroughs feels that one of the best ways to serve up some peach goodness is by blending two summer favorites together — peaches and margaritas.

“It’s a really great flavor ... it’s light and bright,” he said. “It’s the perfect thing to serve up for your Labor Day party.”

The recipe calls for peaches, of course, as well as fresh lemons and lime that add a punch of citrus freshness to the mix. And, he adds, the base can serve as a foundation for several drinks that can be served with or without alcohol.

“The good thing is that you can make the base and put it in the refrigerator, then add the alcohol for individual drinks,” he said. “But it’s also something that kids can enjoy too. Instead of adding alcohol, you can use Sprite or soda water. Then, they can still feel like they’re in on the fun with their parents.”

To make a large batch of the margarita base, all one needs is a dozen lemons, limes and peaches. Burroughs favors Silver Huerradura Blanco Tequila and notes for more pop of peaches, a splash of Peach Schnapps can be added.

“Otherwise the peach flavor will be a little milder,” he said. “But that definitely kicks it up a notch.”

Georgia Sea Grill’s Peach Margarita

Ingredients for mix

12 fresh peaches

12 lemons

12 limes

Simple syrup or agave substitute

Peach Schnapps (optional)

Sprite or soda water for (for nonalcoholic version)

Directions for mix

For the bulk sour mix, peel and slice peaches, then blend. Juice lemons and lime. Blend the lemon and lime juice with the peach mixture. Add 1/2 cup of simple syrup or agave. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For individual adult drinks:

1 cup ice

1 1/2 ounces tequila

1/2 ounce Peach Schnapps (optional)

Directions: In a cocktail shaker, combine ice, tequila, Schnaps and about 3 oz. of margarita mix. Shake vigorously and strain into a margarita glass.

(For the nonalcoholic version, replace the tequila with soda water or Sprite)

Comments / 0

The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
1K+
Followers
133
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Margaritas#Alcohol#Labor Day#Food Drink#The Georgia Sea Grill#Pearson Farms#Georgia Sea Grill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Reader's Digest

If You See Red Stuff on Your Lettuce, This Is What It Is

Summer is a season where people often grab cold food to eat. Some love a good cucumber soup or pasta salad, whereas others reach for watermelon pizza. If you’re short on time, one of the easiest cold meals to whip up is a good salad. It’s best to make your salad with fresh ingredients, so what happens when you reach into the refrigerator and find that you have red stuff on your lettuce? Don’t chuck out the whole head! Just romaine calm, because it’s an easy problem to fix. Something else you also shouldn’t throw away: spotted or bumpy eggs.
Restaurantsnbcpalmsprings.com

Browns BBQ and Soul Food Cooks Up Savory and Sweet Soul Food

Even today, small business owners of color continue to face challenges when it comes to owning and operating a business. Charles Brown of Browns BBQ and Soul Food is defying the odds, bringing authentic cuisines to the desert- something he’s been doing for almost a decade. People from near and...
Recipessouthdadenewsleader.com

Great Vintage Recipes

With Fall just around the corner thoughts of good cakes come to mind. If you love lemons and you love pound cake this famous Ritz Carlton Lemon Pound Cake is for you. There are several other pound cake recipes that are wonderful however, this one is unique and a favorite. This recipe originated in the 1700s and became popular in early 1920s at the Ritz Carlton Tea Room. This cake is very moist and lemony. Along side this is a recipe for Banana Nut Cake that is full of banana flavor and Fall deliciousness.
Recipestastywoo.com

Creamy Cold Coconut Cake

It is a perfect cake for all coconut lovers! You will adore this creamy dessert – especially if you are a fan of the popular Italian cookies: Raffaello coconut balls. This cake is a creamy light coconut flavored cake, which is served cold. You can prepare this cake without putting too much effort – because you can buy basic sponge cake base and simply make the filling. It is an ideal cake for all coconut lovers! You can surprise your family for weekends, holidays, and other occasions with this easy and very delicious coconut and white chocolate cake.
RecipesNews On 6

Watermelon Peach Salsa

Welcome to the Cooking Corner! Today, A.C. Marshall of Marshall Family Catering joins us this afternoon and today he's going to show us how to make Watermelon Peach Salsa!. veggie seasoning (any kind) DIRECTIONS:. Mix all the ingredients carefully in a bowl without smashing the fruit, and it is ready...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Calabrije’s Margaritas and Tacos

Much like your choice of pet and feelings about paper straws, your margarita order says a lot about your personality. So you might feel a bit overwhelmed when presented with all twenty-one different margarita offerings at Calabrije’s in Bushwick. Take it as a fun opportunity to express yourself. Don’t let the divey interior fool you, this colorful bar makes incredibly delicious margaritas with fresh lime and agave, served either on the rocks or frozen. Our top pick was the jalapeno-tamarind margarita, with its perfect balance of tang and spice. But we’re confident you’ll love whichever margarita you order from this narrow bar on Starr Street.
Restaurantsadvocatemag.com

Key lime pie milkshake now mixing at this neighborhood restaurant

Here’s another cool treat to add to your late-summer list. Liberty Burger added a key lime pie milkshake to its menu. It’s made with vanilla custard, graham crackers and fresh lime juice, plus a dollop of whipped cream, sprinkle of crushed grahams and a lime wheel. The milkshake costs $6...
Food & DrinksScranton Times

Victory Brewing's seasonal golden ale perfect for hot summer days

I’ve been dealing with some personal issues, so I’d like to start off this week by saying thank you to The Times-Tribune for holding my spot and allowing me to continue to do what I love. In the words of the group Chumbawumba, I get knocked down, but I get up again. You’re never gonna keep me down.
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Make this Cherry Pineapple Prosecco Margarita before summer’s over!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve been starting to get back into that back to school mode but summer isn’t over yet!. If you’re looking for fun twist on the classic margarita for your next outdoor pool party or even for Labor Day weekend! Gina Ferwerda has a great Cherry Pineapple Prosecco Margarita recipe – take a look.
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

Swoon’s New Sugar-Free Lemonades and Iced Teas Scream Summer (and Taste Like the Real Thing)

The picnic don’t start ’til a pitcher of fresh-squeezed lemonade hits the table. The only catch to summer’s official drink? It’s loaded with sugar. Luckily, Swoon, a better-for-you beverage and sweetener company, just launched a line of sugar-free lemonades and iced teas to sip on for the rest of the season. Here’s everything you need to know about the brand, plus our favorites in the lineup.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Aldi offering new fun frozen treats for final days of summer

With the weather heating up, there is nothing we need more than some frozen treats to keep us cool. Mother Nature doesn’t care that fall is around the corner. She’s saying it’s going to be over 100 degrees every day and we just have to deal with it. Luckily, Aldi has some new frozen treats that are perfect for the sweltering heat.
Food & Drinkswbtw.com

A bartender’s guide to hot cocktails for fall and winter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the weather starts to chill out for the year, many of us retreat indoors to stay warm and cozy, but what if you want to get a little tipsy while keeping the temperature up? Although high-proof spirits are known for their apparent body-warming capabilities, with some choice ingredients and a stove, you can make hot cocktails that will warm the body as well as the soul.
Drinksvinepair.com

Every Summer Cocktail You Need to Try With Tanqueray

There is something about summer that puts everyone in the mood for fresh, sun-kissed ingredients. Maybe it’s because we’re feeling nostalgic for memories of summery fruit stands or herb gardens, or perhaps the warm weather just has us craving as many refreshing summer finds as possible. Either way, one thing...
RestaurantsWDW News Today

REVIEW: Greek Honey Puffs are a Sweet Addition to Fire Eater’s Grill at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

If you’re visiting the Lost Continent at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, there aren’t very many things to do besides shop and eat. Poseidon’s Fury has been closed for over a year now, so we typically only visit the Lost Continent for a Knife, Fork, and Spoon Grilled Cheese from Mythos. While passing by Fire Eater’s Grill, we spotted Greek Honey Puffs on the menu and knew we had to stop and give them a try.
Food & DrinksABC 4

Peach and Mint Lemonade Mocktail

No matter the season, it is important to have a go-to recipe for refreshing lemonade in your arsenal. This mint peach lemonade ‘mocktail’ provides a new twist on an old favorite and is even more refreshing than regular lemonade. Adding doTERRA Wild Orange oil to a fresh summertime drink enhances...

Comments / 0

Community Policy