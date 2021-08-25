Peach margarita, the perfect summer finale

It’s hard to believe, but summer is officially coming to a close. With Labor Day on the horizon, the end is definitely in sight.

Of course, there’s certainly time for a final hurrah before the seasonal switch to football and oyster roasts. And for Alex Burroughs, bar manager at the Georgia Sea Grill, that means celebrating one of summer’s best loved fruits — the peach.

Like summer itself, the door is also closing on this year’s harvest. But there are still plenty to be had, Burroughs says.

“At the Sea Grill, we get them from Pearson Farms. I’m sure people have heard of it before, and the chef makes all kinds of things with them — from purees to desserts,” he said.

But from his spot behind the bar, Burroughs feels that one of the best ways to serve up some peach goodness is by blending two summer favorites together — peaches and margaritas.

“It’s a really great flavor ... it’s light and bright,” he said. “It’s the perfect thing to serve up for your Labor Day party.”

The recipe calls for peaches, of course, as well as fresh lemons and lime that add a punch of citrus freshness to the mix. And, he adds, the base can serve as a foundation for several drinks that can be served with or without alcohol.

“The good thing is that you can make the base and put it in the refrigerator, then add the alcohol for individual drinks,” he said. “But it’s also something that kids can enjoy too. Instead of adding alcohol, you can use Sprite or soda water. Then, they can still feel like they’re in on the fun with their parents.”

To make a large batch of the margarita base, all one needs is a dozen lemons, limes and peaches. Burroughs favors Silver Huerradura Blanco Tequila and notes for more pop of peaches, a splash of Peach Schnapps can be added.

“Otherwise the peach flavor will be a little milder,” he said. “But that definitely kicks it up a notch.”

Georgia Sea Grill’s Peach Margarita

Ingredients for mix

12 fresh peaches

12 lemons

12 limes

Simple syrup or agave substitute

Peach Schnapps (optional)

Sprite or soda water for (for nonalcoholic version)

Directions for mix

For the bulk sour mix, peel and slice peaches, then blend. Juice lemons and lime. Blend the lemon and lime juice with the peach mixture. Add 1/2 cup of simple syrup or agave. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For individual adult drinks:

1 cup ice

1 1/2 ounces tequila

1/2 ounce Peach Schnapps (optional)

Directions: In a cocktail shaker, combine ice, tequila, Schnaps and about 3 oz. of margarita mix. Shake vigorously and strain into a margarita glass.

(For the nonalcoholic version, replace the tequila with soda water or Sprite)