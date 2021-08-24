SpellForce III Reforced heads to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PS4 in December
SpellForce III Reforced has been announced as bringing the long-running RTS/RPG hybrid series to consoles for the first time this December. The original SpellForce III launched for PC back in 2017 and sees players take control of a mage called Tahar. You’ll be able to customise your appearance and equipment to determine your class and traits. Over the course of the game you’ll also come across a group of supporting characters that you’ll use to lead an army, blending real time strategy elements.www.videogamer.com
