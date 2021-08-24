Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

SpellForce III Reforced heads to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PS4 in December

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpellForce III Reforced has been announced as bringing the long-running RTS/RPG hybrid series to consoles for the first time this December. The original SpellForce III launched for PC back in 2017 and sees players take control of a mage called Tahar. You’ll be able to customise your appearance and equipment to determine your class and traits. Over the course of the game you’ll also come across a group of supporting characters that you’ll use to lead an army, blending real time strategy elements.

www.videogamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Ps4#Playstation 5#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Video GamesRely on Horror

Hellblade Xbox Series X|S Update Available Now; 4K Trailer

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice just got a next-gen upgrade and a new trailer showing off all its bells and whistles. Released via Xbox’s Youtube channel, the trailer showcases an updated version of Hellblade that is available right now for the Xbox Series X and S. When Hellblade originally launched in August...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Hades and a full slate of EA titles are coming to Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be happy to hear that ten games will be joining the popular subscribtion service in the first part of August. As always, the lineup includes games from a wide variety of genres. Starting Friday, Game Pass will be adding a total of seven games. Here is the full list of them:
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video GamesNME

‘Merek’s Market’ coming to PC, Xbox and PS4 in September

Medieval shop sim Merek’s Market takes us behind the counter of an RPG merchant – and it’s available to buy from September. Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes in an RPG shop?. Merek’s Market from Big Village Games puts you in charge of a medieval merchant,...
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Wytchwood is finally coming to the PS4 and PS5

I wrote about this game a long time ago. So long ago I was starting to wonder if we would ever see it on PlayStation. Well, announced today we finally have our answer. Wytchwood by developer Alientrap is coming to both the PS4 and the PS5 this fall. Wytchwood is a crafting adventure game that lets you explore the land as the old witch of the woods. Check out the trailer for the game below.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dying Light 2 will boast VRR on Xbox Series X and PC

Dying Light 2 will support variable refresh rates on Xbox Series X and PC later this year. Techland lead level designer Piotr Pawlaczyk confirmed the news earlier today through a new interview with MP1st. "For those who, as you, appreciate smooth gameplay, we have prepared the Performance mode, which focuses on a high frame-rate (60FPS + optionally with VRR)," Pawlaczyk explained.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Dead Space remake promises a “very early look” in developer livestream this evening

EA Motive has promised fans the first look at the upcoming Dead Space remake in a developer livestream scheduled for later this evening. As per Twitter, the stream is said to include a “very early look at the development” of the game. According to Gematsu, that will include an early prototype development build of the survival horror title. Present for the stream will be senior producer Philippe Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox 360's Best Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC -- have seven new games to play, including one of the Xbox 360's best and most popular games. Of course, I'm not talking about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, nor Mass Effect 2, nor Red Dead Redemption, nor GTA 4, nor BioShock, nor Far Cry 3, but Skate, which has been added, alongside one of its sequel Skate 3. Unfortunately, the pair of EA games have been added via EA Play, which means they are limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
Video GamesNews Ledge

What’s Up With The Apex Legends’ PS5, Xbox Series X/S Update?

Right around the time the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles released, EA announced how their games would take advantage of the new hardware. Apex Legends saw a performance boost up to 1440p, and “more formal enhancements planned for next year.” We’re in the back half of ‘next year,’ and we’re still waiting.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Kayo Sports app now available on PS4, PS5 via PlayStation Store

A Kayo Sports app is now available on PS4 and PS5 through the PlayStation Store. Those on PS5 can find the app by searching for “Kayo” in the Media section of the Store. We’d assume searching on the PS4 would be conducted in the same manner, but we don’t have a console to double-check.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

SkyDrift Infinity Review (PS4)

SkyDrift Infinity Review: High-Flying Arcade Racing Never Felt So Good. When I was growing up in the early 90s, my dad and I didn’t share much in common. However, there was one area where we bonded: our love of arcade games. For a time, we’d sneak out on Friday nights to hit up the local bowling alley where we’d spend countless quarters blasting away T-800s in Terminator 2: The Arcade Game or heavily-armed crooks in Lucky & Wild. But if there was a game we couldn’t get enough of, though, it was Daytona USA. SEGA’s now-iconic 1994 racer became our religion for a Summer. And while I don’t remember winning many races against my old man, I loved every minute of it and credit the game with cementing my love for arcade racers. Now, I can’t get enough of ’em. From hits like Hydro Thunder to San Francisco Rush: 2049, I’m always down for some white knuckle arcade racing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy