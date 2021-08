By the time that they’re 5 years old, kids can start to handle longer stories, which is why some of the best books for 5-year-olds can look surprisingly complicated. They can also deal with some pretty big concepts too, which makes it a very fun age to pick reading material for. Some kids have even started to read for themselves too if they pick it up fast at school, so any good list of the best books for 5-year-olds would also have a few titles that kids can start to dip into by themselves. Even if they don’t get everything that’s happening on the page, the sense of achievement is too real when they read that first page for themselves.