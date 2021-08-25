The Matrix 4 Trailer Confirms Plot Leak

Today at CinemaCon, Warner Brothers showed the trailer for The Matrix 4, and it seemingly confirms the plot leak from a month ago. It also confirms the previously leaked title of the film from months ago, dubbed Matrix Resurrections. One thing to point out is that it’s not Resurrection — it’s ResurrectionS. As in plural. This is sure to be important and holds several meanings. While we will not spoil the plot of the film here, or the ending, which has leaked, we will share what was shown in the trailer. If you would like to spoil yourself rotten you can watch the full video here by WorldOfGeekdom.