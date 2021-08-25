Cancel
The Matrix 4 Trailer Confirms Plot Leak

By Morgan Lewis
vgculturehq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday at CinemaCon, Warner Brothers showed the trailer for The Matrix 4, and it seemingly confirms the plot leak from a month ago. It also confirms the previously leaked title of the film from months ago, dubbed Matrix Resurrections. One thing to point out is that it’s not Resurrection — it’s ResurrectionS. As in plural. This is sure to be important and holds several meanings. While we will not spoil the plot of the film here, or the ending, which has leaked, we will share what was shown in the trailer. If you would like to spoil yourself rotten you can watch the full video here by WorldOfGeekdom.

MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Lilly Wachowski Didn't Return for The Matrix: Resurrections

The fourth film in The Matrix franchise, The Matrix: Resurrections, recently confirmed its title and is due to release this Christmas. Warner Bros. has stepped up its marketing efforts, and the first trailer will be out soon. The Matrix: Resurrections is the direct sequel to 2003's Revolutions and promises to be an action-packed blockbuster that will satisfy hardcore fans and newcomers alike. But ever since its announcement in 2019, fans have been wondering why Lilly Wachowski, the co-director of 1999's The Matrix, didn't return for this fourth installment.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Has CinemaCon Attendees Going Wild

CinemaCon has produced a number of big reactions over the last few days, with trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and footage from Jurassic World: Dominion all grabbing the headlines for their respective franchises. Today was the turn of another huge franchise making a belated comeback to cinemas as the Warner Bros. panel not only confirmed the already known title of the fourth movie in the Matrix series as Resurrections, but also unveiled the trailer for the long awaited return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, and it seems like it has been worth the wait.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Unveils First ‘Matrix 4’ Trailer, New Look at ‘The Batman’ at CinemaCon

Eight months after Warner Bros. shook Hollywood with the announcement that its 2021 slate would debut day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max, the studio used CinemaCon to reassure theater owners it was still very much in the theatrical movie business. Warners showed off clips from its upcoming slate, including the first trailer from the newly titled The Matrix Resurrections (Dec. 22) and closer looks at The Batman (March 4, 2022) and Dune (Oct. 22), as well as footage from James Wan’s Malignant, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and the Will Smith starrer King...

