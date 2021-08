On June 9-10, 2021, the University of New Hampshire hosted a virtual, 2-day Aerospace Science and Manufacturing Sandpit. The event was one of UNH’s bi-annual industry-engagement meet-ups that promote innovation and collaboration between the university and industry by providing companies with direct access to UNH researchers working in the same field. The goal is to create opportunities for new partnerships between the university and the business community, ultimately to encourage economic development. The more industry gets involved in the university and leverages UNH’s research capabilities, the more UNH can do research to help businesses grow and develop. UNH’s industry sandpits are typically held as in-person events, but due to COVID restrictions, this year’s event was held on a virtual networking platform called Remo.