Thefts plague local Salvation Army

Ron Lynch, owner of Dr. Ron’s Tire & Auto Service on S. Main Street, meets with Amy Hudson, executive director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point, to discuss the service work to replace catalytic converters on several buses the organization uses. Five catalytic converters were recently discovered stolen from buses used by The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to transport students after school. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The theft of catalytic converters from two Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club buses caused extra anxiety for students after their first day back to school on Monday.

The students already were worried about learning loss and about catching COVID-19 because they know more young people are getting sick in the current wave of the pandemic, said Amy Hudson, executive director of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

“They have so many things on their plates, they should not have been sitting in school waiting to see if somebody was going to pick them up,” Hudson said. “The last thing they need is to be left sitting at school in the afternoon as their after-school enrichment programs struggle to get transportation to them because of something like this. It’s heartbreaking.”

As bus drivers did their inspections Monday to prepare for the first day of afterschool pickups, they quickly discovered that two of their buses wouldn’t run correctly due to their catalytic converters having been stolen yet again. In mid-July, two buses and one passenger van owned by The Salvation Army were damaged in a wave of catalytic converter thefts occurring across the country, including the High Point area.

“It’s a very disturbing noise when you crank it,” Hudson said. “It sounds like it’s exploding. Our driver called us immediately.”

The buses had been parked at a different building than in July to protect them. High Point police are reviewing surveillance footage from cameras facing the Salvation Army’s main office at 301 W. Green Drive.

Police continue to see an increase in catalytic convertor thefts because of the resale value of the precious metals rhodium, platinum and palladium within the device, Capt. Matt Truitt of the High Point Police Department said. A catalytic converter can draw up to $500, depending on the type and size.

“Unfortunately, the criminals don’t care if it’s a factory (new) one or an aftermarket one,” Truitt said. “They have their tools, most of which are battery-powered that they wrap in duct tape to keep them quiet while they’re cutting. They can knock out two or three catalytic converters in less than 10 minutes as long as they can get underneath the vehicle and not get interrupted.”

A bicyclist apparently disrupted a man who was seen under at least two vehicles on the lot at Five Points Motors at Greensboro Road around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Thefts of catalytic converters are included in the rising numbers of larceny from automobiles. That total has reached 573 cases for the year as of midnight Sunday, Truitt said.

“That’s up 11% from 518 last year at this time,” Truitt said. “Unfortunately, what we’re seeing happening is people are still not locking their vehicles.”

The Salvation Army estimates it will cost around $8,000 to replace the two most-recently stolen parts, increasing the total repair costs due to catalytic converter thefts this year to almost $16,000.

That’s an unexpected expense for The Salvation Army, which experiences a drop in donations every summer, said Captain Lars-Otto and Ingrid Ljungholm, commanding officers of The Salvation Army of High Point.

“We need our community’s support more than ever so we can continue helping our neighbors in need,” Ljungholm said.

In addition to replacing the stolen parts, The Salvation Army is considering the costs of additional security cameras, exterior lighting and an estimated $10,000 fence to secure the area. The nonprofit already is dealing with costs to repair extensive damage to its building at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place after an EF-1 tornado ripped through south High Point on March 18. The tornado damaged the building’s roof and heating and air systems, as well as its sports fields.

“Donations are down across the board for everybody because of COVID with people hanging onto their money and not being able to work,” Hudson said. “We’re a nonprofit that relies heavily on that just to perform our daily routines. Now, we have money going out that we didn’t anticipate and we need to spend more just to keep it from happening again. It’s really frustrating. It’s sickening. The biggest thing is we need funds. Any amount helps. It’s an expensive undertaking to get back to where we were.”

To help The Salvation Army recover repair costs, visit tsahighpoint.org to make a donation.

