City to rename street for Qubein

A motorist travels along Montlieu Avenue near the intersection of Hamilton Street on Tuesday. The Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday approved renaming a segment of Montlieu Avenue to Qubein Avenue. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city will rename the western segment of Montlieu Avenue as Qubein Avenue.

The change was approved Tuesday by the Planning and Zoning Commission at the request of the City Council, which applied to have the street renamed in honor of High Point University President Nido Qubein.

The new name will be affixed to the stretch of Montlieu Avenue from N. Centennial Street to N. Main Street, which traverses about seven-tenths of a mile from the HPU campus to the outskirts of downtown.

The renaming will not affect the existing eastern segment of Montlieu Avenue from E. Lexington Avenue to University Parkway.

The commission didn’t set an exact date for when the change will take effect, other than to declare that it won’t be before Jan. 1, 2022. Under the city’s ordinance, the effective date must be within one year.

The board approved the change by a vote of 6-1, with Commissioner Alex Moore opposed. Commissioners Mark Morgan and Mark Walsh were absent from the meeting.

The commission opted against the council’s request to extend the renaming to a one-block portion of Sunset Avenue, which would have necessitated using east and west prefixes with the new name. Instead, the new name will be Qubein Avenue with no directional prefixes.

Supporters of the change told commissioners Qubein deserves to have a street named for him because of his leadership of HPU and his work on behalf of the city as a whole.

The segment of Montlieu Avenue that will bear his name has been in the city’s long-range plans eventually to connect more directly with Truist Point stadium and other downtown-area projects for which he led fundraising efforts and made financial contributions.

A total of 86 parcels have their address on this street, including the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, which is under construction at 200 Montlieu Ave.

“As a lifelong resident of High Point, no one has positively impacted this city as Dr. Nido Qubein has,” said Guilford County Commissioner Carlvena Foster. “He has built a university that invites and includes city residents in programs and activities, not to mention the economic impact it has on this city. What he does is unmatched and immeasurable.”

About seven people spoke against the name change, citing things like the city’s 2015 closure of another portion of Montlieu Avenue to accommodate HPU’s campus expansion.

The impacted property owners will be required to change their street name, but not their address numbers.

“Doing this is going to be a great inconvenience,” said Michael Fulk, a longtime resident of one of the blocks that will be renamed.

Others like Mike Armentrout said it pained him to contemplate the loss of the Montlieu name, which has been attached to his family’s property for five generations. He argued that the renaming was unnecessary and would constitute what he described as another example of encroachment into his neighborhood.

In the end, the commission agreed with city planners’ recommendation that the name change is warranted on several grounds and will enhance public safety by eliminating two nonconnected streets from having the same name.

