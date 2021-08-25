Position: Student Section Leader | The 300
The Student Section Leader for The 300 is a prestigious student leadership opportunity designed to develop and sustain a robust student section. This position is responsible for uniting the student body and generating excitement around sporting events. There are many responsibilities and opportunities to grow including leadership training, marketing and branding, game operations, event planning, budget oversight, revenue generation and organizational development. However, the primary responsibility is standing and yelling at sporting events, leading students with passion and energy. This position will be the voice of the students and have the opportunity to collaborate with campus departments and leaders including but not limited to: athletics, athletic directors, university president, student engagement, campus marketing, coaches and athletes.gospartans.ca
