Richman 10 coming to Switch this week, trailer

By Ervin
nintendoeverything.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYooreka Studio has announced that board game Richman 10 is coming to the Switch eShop on August 26. Check out a trailer below.

Video Games
FanSided

Nintendo Switch: New game releases coming in September 2021

As we turn the calendar page into September, we start to head into the holiday season, or at least what is traditionally considered the busiest time of the year for new game releases. Nintendo was never really one to abide by traditional calendars, as evidenced by their solid stream of games throughout the year.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Charming Retro-Inspired Adventure ‘Arietta of Spirits’ Receives August Release Date for PC and Consoles; Demo Releasing Next Week

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Third Spirit Games have announced that their adventure title, Arietta of Spirits, will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC later this month. Throughout this adventure, players witness protagonist Arietta and her family visiting her late grandmother’s cabin a year...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Darksiders III Is Finally Coming to Switch Next Month

Originally released back in 2018, Darksiders III is a fast-paced and frenetic action game in which you play as Fury, who is tasked with hunting down the seven deadly sins. And now, three years later, THQ Nordic has finally announced that the game will be coming to the Switch next month as well.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC

Every once in a while a horror game sneaks its way onto the scene with little to no fanfare, and the latest title to do exactly this is Tormented Souls. Developed in tandem by two indie studios, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital, and published by UK-based company, PQube, Tormented Souls is an old-school, fixed-camera survival horror experience inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone In The Dark games.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Eastward, the new RPG from Chucklefish, announces date and trailer on Switch and PC

Eastward has been the main protagonist of the Indie World of this August 11, dedicated to the next independent games for Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited new project published by Chucklefish (Stardew Valley, Wargroove, Starbound…) and developed by Pixpil will land on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this 16 of September. Have new trailer and we have large doses of new information for the call to be one of the great indie games of 2021.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Tormented Souls Gets A Spooky New Trailer, Switch Date Still 'TBC'

The new trailer above is one of the longest looks yet; it's actually confirming release dates later this month for Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Nevertheless the Switch does still have a release window of 'TBC', while the press release says it's 'coming soon'. A limited retail edition also has 'Q3' as a loose release window.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Lightyear Frontier drops reveal trailer during ID@Xbox Twitch showcase

Lightyear Frontier was revealed during the ID@Xbox Twitch showcase as a mashup of farming, exploration, resource management, and base building. Check out the trailer here:. As the trailer above shows, you can play with up to four players in online co-op. Over on the Steam page, we get a little more info. You'll have to contend with dynamic weather conditions and other "environmental hazards" when taking care of your harvest. It'll be up to you to decide whether you're in the mood for exploring, customising your farm, or getting stuck into the farm work itself. You can switch between a first and third-person perspective, as well as customise your "tractor mech," and it won't just be crops you're farming — you can also domesticate the wild creatures you discover, "with a complete breeding and genetics system."
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

King’s Bounty II reveals third playable character in new trailer

Today, 1C Entertainment and Prime Matter have revealed the third playable character for King’s Bounty II, a human paladin called Elisa. Born in Lorian and raised as a peasant, Elisa is on a special mission to save everyone from Nostria. It has been almost a decade of civil war in Lorian. During a clash between farmers and mercenaries, Elisa acquires magical abilities to help her fight the enemy.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Fort Triumph launch trailer

Fantasy turn-based tactics game Fort Triumph launches on the Switch eShop today, and to mark the occasion, All In! Games has shared a new launch trailer. Check it out below.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Garden Story Gets 1.0.4 Patch, Coming To Switch Soon

Garden Story, an adorable RPG with a protagonist who is a grape, was surprise-released during the Nintendo Indie World showcase last week, and has since been winning over the hearts of everyone (including us, though we're still working on the review!). It does have a few minor issues that players...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Get Ready for Two Adventures Through Spelunky Coming to Switch Later this Month

Spelunky has long been announced for Nintendo Switch with previously a vague summer 2021 release date. Now players can get ready to hop on board in just a couple weeks, as the two titles are planning to release at the same time on August 26. In the first Spelunky either a single or up to 4 players can dive into the randomly changing caves locally in order to try their best to uncover brand new secrets and stay alive long enough to see the end. In the sequel players can also team up online if they like in order to dig their way to victory during the long and challenging adventure that will await them every step of the way.
Video GamesSiliconera

New Pokemon Legends Arceus and Diamond and Pearl Remake Trailers Released

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and open-world RPG Pokemon Legends: Arceus both received lengthy trailers at the August 2021 Pokemon Presents. People were given a more detailed look at the remakes for Diamond and Pearl, with the trailer highlighting various areas, graphical updates, and new features coming to the Nintendo Switch titles. A special-edition Nintendo Switch Lite featuring legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia was also announced.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

A new Dialga and Palkia Edition Switch Lite is coming on November 5

This morning, Pokémon fans worldwide were treated to a bunch of fresh and exciting news about upcoming games, including the unveiling of a new special edition Nintendo Switch Lite. The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are coming to the Nintendo Switch. To celebrate the occasion, Nintendo will launch a special...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Myth: Wukong trailer reveals switch to Unreal Engine 5

Black Myth: Wukong has a stunning new trailer to announce its move to Unreal Engine 5. Just below, you can check out the complete 12-minute new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong. Whereas prior trailers for Black Myth have focused on action, this trailer lends itself to setting the scene for the game's story, detailing why the monkey-like protagonist is going to be fighting an abundance of monstrosities (it's actually based on Journey to the West, if you didn't know).
Video GamesIGN

Nerf: Legends - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Nerf: Legends is a new first-person shooter inspired by Hasbro's Nerf toy line. It's scheduled to release in October 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players will have the chance to gear up with a variety of existing Nerf weapons from the Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines. Nerf: Legend's intense single-player campaign will feature a multitude of challenges and boss battles across 19 different locations. Alternatively, players can hop into 4v4 team-based, or eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches to put their skills to the test. Nerf: Legends will also support cross-platform play, and it's available to pre-order now.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

White Girl is Coming to Switch on September 2

Developer Otorakobo has announced White Girl is coming to Switch on September 2, via the eShop. The “real-time color changing strategy game” White Girl is coming to Switch, while the game has been available for Windows PC (via Steam) and smartphones (via the App Store and Google Play Store). The game supports English, Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese languages.
Video GamesGematsu

The Wild at Heart coming to PS4, Switch in 2021

Publisher Humble Games and developer Moonlight Kids will release The Wild at Heart both physically and digitally for PlayStation 4 and Switch in 2021, the companies announced. The Wild at Heart first launched for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Humble Store on May 20. Here...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Secret Neighbor Coming To Switch August 26th

Tinybuild Games has announced that Secret Neighbor will be coming to Switch next week. This multiplayer spin-off of Hello Neighbor is scheduled to launch on August 26th for Switch. Pre-orders for the game are now available at a 10% discount until release. You can check out the Switch trailer below,...

