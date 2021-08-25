ACLU-MT supports investigation into Indian boarding schools

Mr. Grossman bats one out of five in his assertions in a letter to the editor. The one thing he got right was that USD 453 superintendent Dr. Roth’s salary is in the top 10% of superintendent salaries in Kansas. I was in the room when Dr. Roth gave his guidance to the various building principals in March 2020 when COVID shut down the schools. He was then and continues to be a solid decision maker in very difficult situations and I can think of no better example of true leadership in a civilian environment. I value him greatly. I have known eight different superintendents since I came to Leavenworth in 1983, and Dr. Roth is the best one to date.