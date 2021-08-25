ACLU-MT supports investigation into Indian boarding schools
The ACLU of Montana is profoundly disturbed by the recent reports in Canada of unmarked mass gravesites at currently six of the 139 Indian boarding schools. Over 1,300 children and innumerable future generations were taken by the racist, genocidal settler-colonial project of Canada. Moreover, the Indigenous staff members of the ACLU of Montana remain resolute and express love and solidarity to the First Nations community members after the most recent revelation of 751 children buried at the site of the Marieval Indian Residential School in Cowessess Indian Reserve No. 73, Saskatchewan, Canada, and 182 children at the site of the St. Eugene’s Mission Residential School in Cranbrook, Canada.www.valleyjournal.net
