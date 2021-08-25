Cancel
ACLU-MT supports investigation into Indian boarding schools

By Valley Journal
valleyjournal.net
 5 days ago

The ACLU of Montana is profoundly disturbed by the recent reports in Canada of unmarked mass gravesites at currently six of the 139 Indian boarding schools. Over 1,300 children and innumerable future generations were taken by the racist, genocidal settler-colonial project of Canada. Moreover, the Indigenous staff members of the ACLU of Montana remain resolute and express love and solidarity to the First Nations community members after the most recent revelation of 751 children buried at the site of the Marieval Indian Residential School in Cowessess Indian Reserve No. 73, Saskatchewan, Canada, and 182 children at the site of the St. Eugene’s Mission Residential School in Cranbrook, Canada.

Montana State
Deb Haaland
#Indian#Schooling#Canada#Aclu Mt#First Nations#Indigenous Montanans
India
Society
Housing
ACLU
WorldWashington Post

U.S. boarding schools for Indians had a hidden agenda: Stealing land

In Canada, the horrifying news that the remains of hundreds of Indigenous children were found at former residential schools is another painful episode in a national dialogue that has been going on for years. But for many in the United States, the conversation is, perhaps, just beginning. In June, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland — who, like most American Indians, has ancestors who attended government boarding schools — outlined her department’s plans to review “the troubled legacy of federal boarding school policies.”
Educationspectrumlocalnews.com

Indigenous boarding school survivors share stories

Marching more than 5 miles from the Onondaga Nation Arena to Columbus Circle, community members gathered Saturday to mourn children that never came home from boarding schools, and shared their own survival stories. “When people talk about the residential schools, they think about the 1800s, not realizing that there are...
Cabot, ARfox16.com

Cabot school board workshop draws mask mandate supporters, opponents

CABOT, Ark, – It was a heated night for the Cabot School District as parents for and against masks confronted the School Board regarding the current mandate. The public meeting and workshop come the same day a lawsuit was filed by Cabot parents against board members, demanding the current mask mandate be lifted.
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

ACLU: School board decision unconstitutional

Advocacy group seeks meeting with district lawyers to discuss options; legal threat looms. When the Newberg School Board directed Superintendent Joe Morelock to ban Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ Pride displays on Aug. 10, some community leaders questioned the legality of the decision as it applied to both students and staff. During the board's deliberation on the motion, which eventually passed 4-3, Morelock acknowledged that he'd have to consult the district's outside legal counsel about the potential implementation of this directive, a process which is currently underway.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Democrats seek support services for survivors of Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers are pushing federal agencies to provide support for survivors of and communities affected by Native American boarding school policies, the decades-long practice of forcibly sending Native American children to faraway boarding schools that rejected their tribal cultures. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas) sent a request this month […] The post Democrats seek support services for survivors of Native American boarding schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Reckoning with American Indian boarding schools requires accountability, not pity

After recent discoveries of unmarked and mass graves at Indian residential schools in Canada and the United States, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland ordered an investigation of American Indian boarding schools. For generations, these schools took children from homes and demanded that they disavow their families, cultures and languages. Indeed, boarding schools targeted individuals as an integral part of the U.S. quest to deny Native sovereignty and take Native land.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Students show support for masks at Spokane Public Schools board meeting

SPOKANE, Wash.– Students who attended the virtual Spokane Public Schools board meeting on Wednesday said they support the state’s mask requirement. All K-12 students and staff in Washington need to wear a mask to school. Governor Jay Inslee issued the mandate last month. It’s had some pushback, but students who spoke on Wednesday night said they are in favor of it for different reasons.
EducationPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Why the oldest child in Syrian refugee families needs the most urgent support, and what schools can do

This article focuses on the case study of Mariam, a fictional eldest child based on children we have encountered in our research. Mariam, 14, fled from Syria with both parents and her two younger siblings (aged six and 10). Mariam has the most responsibility in her family and she often accompanies her parents to appointments to help translate. Our sketch of Mariam is based on a longitudinal study that assessed reading skills and well-being of 122 Syrian refugee children from 73 families in our Multilingualism and Literacy Lab at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of...
Gloucester County, VAmanisteenews.com

School board to pay ACLU's legal costs over bathroom lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A school board in Virginia has agreed to pay $1.3 million in legal costs to the American Civil Liberties Union after the nonprofit spent six years representing a student who sued over the board's transgender bathroom ban. Gavin Grimm's suit against the Gloucester County School Board...
Leavenworth, KSLeavenworth Times

LETTER: School board

Mr. Grossman bats one out of five in his assertions in a letter to the editor. The one thing he got right was that USD 453 superintendent Dr. Roth’s salary is in the top 10% of superintendent salaries in Kansas. I was in the room when Dr. Roth gave his guidance to the various building principals in March 2020 when COVID shut down the schools. He was then and continues to be a solid decision maker in very difficult situations and I can think of no better example of true leadership in a civilian environment. I value him greatly. I have known eight different superintendents since I came to Leavenworth in 1983, and Dr. Roth is the best one to date.
Educationkuer.org

Indian Boarding Schools' Traumatic Legacy, And The Fight To Get Native Ancestors Back

After the remains of more than 1,300 First Nations students were discovered at the former sites of Canada's residential schools earlier this year, the U.S. is now facing its own moment of reckoning with its history of Native American boarding schools. In response to these findings, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (a member of the Pueblo of Laguna) announced a Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to review "the troubled legacy of federal boarding school policies."

