D&R Greenway Farm Preserve Welcomes Cows to Climate Effort

towntopics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOWS AND CLIMATE: A herd of Hereford and Devon cattle are now grazing at St. Michaels Farm Preserve in Hopewell, helping keep the earth cool while drawing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and sequestering it in soil. For the past few months, 15 cows have been contentedly munching on grasses...

#Climate Change#Cow#Greenway#D R Greenway Land Trust#Soil Carbon Partners#Scp
