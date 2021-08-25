Cancel
Foreign Policy

Wall Street group to revive talks with China to find common ground- Bloomberg News

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A group of Wall Street veterans is preparing a new round of meetings with high-level Chinese government officials before the end of the year, as they look for greater access to the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp Chairman John Thornton, who is also a...

Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

Our institutions are failing us on China

U.S. deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has a must-read essay at Foreign Affairs detailing the Chinese Communist Party’s “grand strategy” to “displace American power” and “dominate a global order more suitable to Beijing’s governance model.”. And you should read the whole thing. But I was struck by Pottinger’s singling...
EconomyWashington Post

Why China’s Been Changing Its Mind About Billionaires: QuickTake

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s newfound emphasis on promoting “common prosperity” to deal with the large wealth gap in the ostensibly communist nation has led to tough times for some of China’s billionaires. Jack Ma, formerly the richest person in the country, is among those whose net worth has fallen as a wave of new state controls and regulations drove down share prices for some of China’s hottest companies. The government’s campaign is about more than reducing inequality, however. There’s also increasing concern in Beijing about great wealth translating into political power separate from the Communist Party.
MarketsWashington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies seeking capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap its deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion through first-time share sales over the past two decades. This money flow was immensely profitable for all involved: The founders, the bankers, early investors and new shareholders. Yet all this now looks set to change. China has pledged to write new rules for companies going public outside the mainland and to step up oversight of those already trading offshore. It’s unclear whether Didi Global Inc.’s contentious initial public offering in June was the catalyst; the U.S. has been taking steps to force some Chinese firms to open their books or face delisting, and now has blocked new public offerings. Either way it’s a major shakeup for Chinese companies -- which account for about 4% of America’s $50 trillion equity market -- as well as their private equity backers and Wall Street.
EconomyBirmingham Star

China eyes USD 1 trillion of untapped minerals in Afghan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 25 (ANI): China is eyeing USD 1 trillion worth of untapped mineral deposits in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country, local media reported on Wednesday. Afghanistan possesses a vast amount of intact mines and natural resources, including lithium reserves, as well as other valuable...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Foreign Policybatonrougenews.net

Kamala Harris calls on intl community to challenge China

Hanoi [Vietnam], August 25 (ANI): Hitting out at China for the second time in the last two days, US Vice President Kamala Harris called upon the international community to challenge Beijing's "bullying" and excessive maritime claims in Indo-Pacific. "We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure on...
kfgo.com

Kamala Harris says Beijing continues to ‘coerce’ in South China Sea

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday accused Beijing of continuing to “coerce” and “intimidate” in the South China Sea and pledged that Washington would pursue a free and open Indo Pacific. Her comments came during a trip to Singapore. Harris will also visit Vietnam on her...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

As U.S. intel report looms, Beijing keeps pushing theory that COVID came from outside China

Hong Kong — President Biden was expected to see a U.S. intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus, which he ordered almost 90 days ago, as soon as Tuesday. But regardless of the findings of the American intelligence agencies, Beijing is likely to keep pushing a narrative adopted early by China's Communist Party: That COVID-19 didn't come from China at all.
Economykdal610.com

China plans to ban U.S. IPOs for data-heavy tech firms – WSJ

(Reuters) – China plans to propose new rules that would ban companies with large amounts of sensitive consumer data from going public in the Unites States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Officials from China’s stock regulator have told some companies and international...
TechnologyWNMT AM 650

China’s coming data laws leave firms with more questions than answers

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is establishing new regulatory pillars for its giant Internet industry, but a new data security law and other rules are ambiguous in ways that leave companies fearful they may accidentally cross a line, lawyers say. The data security law, which goes into effect on Sept. 1,...

