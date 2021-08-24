Archery Coach Alli Armstrong Vaughn on Practicing for Hunting Situations

In the middle of a hotly contested euchre game at his Belfast hunting camp, the late 75-year old Don Larkman said, “It’s opening day, it’s 2 p.m., your guns are leaning in the corner and you guys call yourselves hunters? My father would be rolling over in his grave and would kick the lot of you ‘outa here, send you home! I’m not my dad though, I’m just gonna tell ya that not one of you is gonna get a deer sitting in here.” Larkman had made everyone feel a bit guilty, after all, everyone waited all year for this special day – opening day of firearm deer season. One by one, guys said, “OK, I’m done, we gotta get out there.” Each of them grinned (and grimaced) a slanted look toward the senior hunter statesman of his respected hunting cabin near Coyle Hill State Forest. “Don’t give me that look, get out there,” said Larkman … also with a grin.