Clarksville, IN

GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Forest Park outlasts Providence

By JOSH COOK JOSH.COOK@NEWSANDTRIBUNE.COM
The Evening News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE — Second-ranked Forest Park edged No. 10 Providence 2-1 in a matchup of two of the top teams in Class A on Tuesday night at Murphy Stadium. The Rangers tallied two goals in the first half before the Pioneers came to life in the second half. Freshman Molly Richards scored off Madaleine Reed’s free kick to cut Forest Park’s lead in half. The Pioneers outshot the Rangers 6-1 in the second half, but couldn’t come up with the equalizer.

