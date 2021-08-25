5100 Arrowbrook Ct, Henrico, VA 23060

This is the Glen Allen property yall been waiting for! It offers expansive open floor plan with tons of natural light, first floor owners with upgraded Berber carpet, hardwood throughout first floor, a dining room with custom wood trim accent wall, accent shiplap wall by the breakfast nook, gourmet kitchen with SS appliance and walk in pantry. And that’s just the 1st floor. This gorgeous property also provides a finished basement with full bathroom and 2 spare unfinished rooms ready to convert into whatever you want it to be. Basement also have built in modern custom bar done in 2020. 2nd floor supplies carpet throughout large open loft, 3 large bedrooms, open staircase, full bathroom with double vanity. House built in 2018 and still on the 10 year structural warranty through builder. All builder documents will be provided. Exterior of home has stoned paver patio with custom wood arbor. Great schools, 10min to short pump, 15min to downtown, 5min to interstate 295 and 64.