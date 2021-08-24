US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

View more in
Movies
Movies
Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death
Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV Shows|Complex
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2021)
Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
TV & Videos|Popculture
Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts
Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
Movies|Esquire
The 13 Best Classic Horror Movies Ever Made
These days, the horror genre, which has been experiencing a remarkable renaissance as of late via the work of auteurs like Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, is full of super realistic CGI and blood and guts splattered in every color of the rainbow on screen. But despite the revival contemporary horror films, with their gimmickry and gore, are often no match for the classics. There’s something startlingly horrific about black and white terrors from some of history’s most inventive and cunning filmmakers. So if you’re in the mood to have the living hell scared out of you, these classic films—from psycho killers to supernatural hauntings and the everlasting terror of the undead—are just as heart-stopping as anything that would hit streamers today.
TV & Videos|Polygon
Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule
We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
TV Series|SFGate
'Monsters Inside' Trailer: New Docuseries Re-Examines Case of Billy Milligan
Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming docuseries, Monsters Inside, about Billy Milligan, the first person to be acquitted of a major crime based on a defense that he suffered from a dissociative identity disorder. In 1977, Milligan was arrested and charged for a string of rapes that...
Movies|TVGuide.com
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 23
If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Aug. 23 has a little something for everyone. Action fans get the Jason Momoa flick Sweet Girl, which debuts at the top of the list, and John David Washington's Beckett, now at No. 5. Kids have The Loud House Movie and Vivo. For teens and YA fans, there's The Kissing Booth 3. The list also features true crime, a German thriller, a heist movie, a '90s comedy, and a really bad movie, just for kicks.
TV & Videos|/Film
'Nautilus' Will Tell The Origin Story Of Captain Nemo On Disney+
Studios have been trying and failing for decades to develop their own adaptation of the classic seafaring Jules Verne novel, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Unless you count The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and the appearance of Captain Nemo as a 19th century superhero (you really shouldn't count it, though), Disney's 1954 film was the last proper adaptation of the legendary 1870 story. That's set to change with this latest news, as Disney+ is sailing right on ahead with Nautilus, a series that will depict the origin story for Captain Nemo and his beloved submarine.
Movies|moviesinfocus.com
Trailer & Poster For Cronenbergian Insect Thriller MOSQUITO STATE
There’s more than a touch of David Cronenberg in director Filip Jan Rymsza’s Mosquito State. Co-written by Rymsza and Mario Zermeno, the film is a Wall Street body horror with plenty of atmosphere and strong visuals. It’s set in 2007 – just before the recession. Beau Knapp, Charlotte Vega and...
TV & Videos|NME
Tom Hanks sci-fi film ‘Finch’ to air on Apple TV+ this autumn – see first image
A new sci-film starring Tom Hanks has been confirmed for a November 5, 2021 debut on Apple TV+. Finch marks the second Hanks movie to be acquired by Apple Original Films following Greyhound (2020). Miguel Sapochnik (Game Of Thrones) has directed the film from an original screenplay by new writer Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.
Movies|flickeringmyth.com
Marvelous Sci-Fi Horror Movies for Alien Lovers
Marvelous Videos presents alien creature features galore…. Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens were truly something special. They not only took the preexisting concept of an extraterrestrial threat and made it fresh, but they also made it iconic. This was thanks, in large part, to the titular antagonist(s)- the xenomorph. Designed by H. R. Giger and played by Bolaji Badejo in the first film, xenomorphs were pure nightmare fuel: eyeless monstrosities with sharp teeth, pitch black skin, and sharp talons ready to hack up any prey.
Video Games|vrfocus.com
Teaser Trailer Lands for Part 2 of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
Oculus Quest exclusive Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge left players wanting more due to its short run time, teasing in its menu that a second part would expand the experience. Developer ILMxLAB revealed the first details several months back and now it has released a teaser trailer along with further story information.
Movies|ramascreen.com
Shudder Acquires THE LAST THING MARY SAW
Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired the period horror feature The Last Thing Mary Saw ahead of its August 15 world premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival. Shudder will release the film, which is written and directed by Edoardo Vitaletti, in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in early 2022.
TV & Videos|kjrh.com
Binge 'em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix in September
TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
Movies|Popculture
This Vampire Movie Recently Slayed the Netflix Top-10
A gruesome new Netflix original film did surprisingly well on the platform since premiering last month. Blood Red Sky is a gory action-horror about an outbreak of vampirism on an airplane, yet its genre did not prevent it from hitting the number 1 spot on Netflix. Still, the reviews show that not everyone loved what they saw.
TV & Videos|wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix Just Released 3 Big Originals For The Weekend
Netflix users have plenty to check out this weekend as the streaming service has released three huge exclusives to the platform. On August 13 there is something for everyone with Beckett, Brand New Cherry Flavor, and Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild all launching on the same day. For film...
Movies|bloody-disgusting.com
Over 20 New Horror Movies and Shows Releasing in August 2021!
Autumn may be around the corner, but the summer isn’t going to end without a bang. August is packing a great variety of horror, covering every nightmare one can imagine. When a journalist returns to her ancestral home to research a story, a group of locals capture her and accuse her of being the devil. Will she escape? Why have these locals assumed that she is the devil? You’ll have to watch The Old Ways to find out when it releases on August 5th via Netflix.
Movies|Posted byTVLine
Under Wraps: Watch Trailer for Remake of First Disney Channel Original Movie
Disney Channel is throwing it back — in more ways than one — for its next original movie. Premiering in October, Under Wraps is a remake of the first-ever DCOM, which debuted in 1997. Like the original film, this new version focuses on a group of 12-year-old friends who accidentally revive a mummy they discover in their neighbor’s basement several days before Halloween, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at the trailer.
TV & Videos|Posted byBGR.com
This new bank heist movie is blowing up on Netflix faster than anyone expected
Once again, a new movie that’s just been added to Netflix has jumped straight to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movies list. Bumping down, among other titles, The Losers — the forgotten action thriller from 2010 starring a few future Marvel actors. This new movie, meanwhile, is The Vault, led by Freddie Highmore and Famke Janssen. Its story features a group of thieves who engineer a high-risk, high-stakes heist. Highmore plays an engineer who’s roped into the group of thieves planning to break into the supposedly impenetrable fortress underneath the Bank of Spain. The plan is to steal legendary...
Movies|Posted byKIIK 104.9
I Have Only Seen 4 of the Top 10 IMDb Rated Movies
It never fails. Every time I watch any movie I go to IMDb to see who that actor is (especially when watching the child's cartoon movies), when it was released, fun facts about the movie and of course the IMDB rating. Which often puzzles me. If you do not use...
