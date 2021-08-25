Tevita Fotu excited to finally get to work at Utah

College football doesn’t always break down into simple numbers, but there is one that keeps occurring in my mind as Alabama football prepares for the 2021 season: 1,466. If it immediately rings a bell, then you are a serious Alabama buff. It isn’t the amount in dollars that it would take to get into a College Football Playoff game, although between expansion and NCAA lost-cause legal fees, which eventually trickle down to the conferences and the member schools, it might be that way before long. It’s not the number of Kool-Aid tie-ins that you will see when freshman Ga’Quincy McKinstry makes his college football debut in Atlanta, presumably breaking through a wall at Mercedes-Benz Stadium en route to the field.