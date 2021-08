It’s a new era for Longhorns football as the program looks to revive its streak of recent success under first year head coach Lyle Welsh. After just one winning season between 2000-2010, Chisholm has won at least nine games six times in the last eight seasons. The team struggled in 2020, finishing 3-7, its worst record since 2011. Former head coach Joey Reinart resigned from his position in March after being put on administrative leave for the remainder of his contract.