Lincoln County has sights set on first ever playoff berth in 2021
HAMLIN — Second year Lincoln County head coach Bradley Likens hasn’t been afraid to set the bar high for his football team heading into the 2021 season. Since the school opened in 2006 the Panthers have only finished with a record above .500 one time which came in 2018 when they finished 8-2, but they were not eligible for the Class AA playoffs that season due to not playing the necessary amount of AA teams.www.coalvalleynews.com
