Lincoln County has sights set on first ever playoff berth in 2021

AKRON – Championship teams, while they take different paths to a title and have different styles, have a common element at their core. Across sports and levels of those sports, the ability to persevere, handle adversity and deal with challenges sets the best teams apart from those who don’t hoist trophies at the end of the season. The Akron RubberDucks aspire to be a championship team and entering the final month of the Double-A Northeast League season, they possess the league’s best record and have a great chance to earn one of its two postseason berths.