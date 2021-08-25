Phelps will be full of youth in 2021 season

PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps Hornets will be full of youth in the 2021 season as they are looking to replace 10 seniors that were lost to graduation a season ago. “We’re going to be a little bit younger than what we’ve had in the past few years,” head coach Andrew West said. “Last year we graduated 10 seniors, nine of them started for us but all 10 played. So we’re going to be a young team but we’re going to continue to be physical and to just get better and grow every day. And that’s all I can expect out of them.”