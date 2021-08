SANDPOINT — Karen Alsager led the Sandpoint volleyball team to state eight straight times in nine seasons during her first stint as head coach. State became an expectation. So far in her second stint, the Bulldogs have been unable to break through for a state berth. It’s certainly been a different experience for Alsager as she tries to rebuild the program from the ground up. But entering year three, the talent being groomed for the past few years has risen to the varsity level and Alsager sees a promising future for Sandpoint volleyball.