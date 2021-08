The University of the Pacific volleyball team went back and forth with Stephen F. Austin as the two teams were tied on 23 occasions and changed leads eight times as the Lumberjacks defeated the Tigers in four, 25-21, 15-25, 26-24, 25-20 in the final match of the SMU DoubleTree Invitational on Saturday morning in Dallas. Freshman Jenna Heller recorded her first collegiate double double with 23 assists and 10 digs, two of her teammates nearly had a double double performance in the loss.