The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers opened the 2021 season with a win, but fell short in a weather canceling second game against Madill last week. The Lady Panthers combined for 20 hits in the two games and 15 runs. Four different Lady Panthers, Madelyn Hagood, Maison Sissney, Kadence Newsom and Isabella Hicks had four hits each. The biggest hit of the night was a two-run shot by Jaycee Green in the opener that gave PV a 5-4 lead. They went on to win the opener 8-5 but dropped the second game 7-6 in a game called after the fifth inning because of lightening.