1082 Fort Davis Trail

Open Floorplan! 1144 Sqft 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Rambler on a Nice Corner Lot! Walking up you will notice the oversized front stoop area and the flat front/side yards. Entering the front door you are greeted by an open kitchen/family room area that is the heart of this home. The kitchen has a large island, painted cabinets, marble tiled countertops, stainless appliances, and updated flooring. To the right of the family room you will find the large primary bedroom that has a large closet, dual vanity, and separate shower/water closet. To the left of the family room you will find the second and third bedrooms as well as a full bathroom to serve them. The 3rd bedroom is multifunctional with a double glass door that opens to the family room. This allows you to use the space as a bedroom, office, guest area, or expanded family room. This unique floor plan creates a large primary suite than what you would find in similar homes of this size as well. Outside the corner lot allows for a large flat side yard, an nicely sized driveway, multitiered deck, and a storage shed that could be refinished or replaced by the new owner. The community amenities include multiple private beaches and lakes along the Chesapeake Bay, basket ball courts, ball fields, community gardens, a private airport, and a large playground. This home at this price point is sure not to last!