42569 Anne Court

Nestled behind the gates of the sought after Creighton Farms Country Club community, this magnificent masterpiece built by Visnic Custom Homes sits on 1.14 pristine acres and overlooks holes 1,8, 16, and 18 of the premier Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. This English style Tudor combines an elevated modern elegance with Old World architecture and boasts sophisticated details and design elements around each and every turn including hand-scraped hickory hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels; elegant crown moldings; graceful archways; two-story, 30' cathedral, beamed ceilings in the heart-of-the-home - the Kitchen and Great Room; Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with 8.5' entertaining island with granite counters, soft close cherry cabinetry, commercial grade Thermador appliances that include a separate refrigerator and freezer, two dishwashers, build in microwave, six-burner + griddle gas range and double ovens (one of which is convection); Butler's pantry with sink and beverage station connects the Kitchen to the formal Dining Room; Great Room with a cozy, stone, gas fireplace, backlit Scottish Knot above mantle, and double French doors that allow your living and entertaining spaces to seamlessly flow to the outdoor, covered, bluestone Terrace with ceiling fans, gas line for grille hookup, a brick wood burning fireplace, and picturesque golf course and mountain views for as far as the eye can see; Primary, main-level Bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, breathtaking mountain views from the Sitting Nook, an incredible walk-in closet and dressing area, En Suite Spa Bath with marble floors, jetted tub, walk-in glass shower, dual sink vanity and private water closet; light filled Home Office with built-in cherry cabinetry could also serve as an additional Guest Bedroom that would be serviced by the full hall Bath; charming spiral staircase will guide you to the Juliette Balcony on the upper level; the upper level also hosts three additional Bedrooms, each with their private En Suite Bath and walk-in closet; Bedroom 1 on the upper level provides access to the Eagle's Nest, which could serve as a Sitting Room or a second Home Office; the expansive lower level of the home boasts a huge Rec Room, a Poker Room with wet bar and Kitchenette, a Billiard Room the provides access to the lower level Terrace/Outdoor Cigar Lounge, a Fitness Room with a dry-sauna, a full Bathroom, and unfinished space that could be finished off into a golf simulation room; built-in indoor and outdoor speaker system; three-zone Geothermal heating and cooling (Primary Bedroom has its own zone); two water heaters; CAT-6 wiring throughout; an area where an elevator could be installed; 18-zone irrigation system runs off of community well (and not your public water); central vacuum; security system with two panels, motion detectors and shatter/window sensors and a three-car side-load garage with finished flooring and an abundance of storage area. Creighton Farms is one of greater Washington DC+GGs most extraordinary, exclusive private club communities. The crown jewel at Creighton Farms is the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus championship golf course. Unparalleled resort style amenities include a brand-new state of the art golf facility with heated indoor bays, two Har-Tru & two USTA hard-surface tennis courts, fitness & wellness facilities, a resort style pool and an elegant Club House offering indoor & al-fresco dining, overnight club rooms for members and guests, Board Room, Library, Golf Shop & more.