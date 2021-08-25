Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

42569 Anne Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article#### BELIEVE IT!! ### THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS IT ALL!! 4 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS AND A PICTURESQUE PRIVATE LOT ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC STREET! ***BRAND NEW ROOF!! *** ALL NEW FLOORING, ALL NEW PAINT, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, CUSTOM CERAMIC BUILT-IN OVERSIZED SHOWER, GORGEOUS LANDSCAPING, FRONT DECK, REAR DECK, 2 LARGE SHEDS!!! FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WALKOUT REC ROOM, PAVED DRIVEWAY HOLDS 10+ CARS, AND AN ATTACHED COVERED CARPORT......THIS ONE HAS IT ALL, IS MOVE-IN READY, AND IS NEAT AS A PIN!! NEARLY PERFECT HOME WILL SELL TO 1ST BUYERS TO SEE IT...!!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Purple Post Real Estate#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Presidential Parkway , Homesite 195

READY TO BE BUILT! MOVE IN SPRING 2022! Welcome to Westridge at Westphalia! Westridge is distinguished by its location and future luxury resort style amenities, community clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, tot lot, dog park and walking area! Highly desired Camden II Floor Plan is now available for sale. 1,991 square feet, 2 car rear load garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large owners suite, optional 4th floor loft and rooftop deck! Gorgeous main floor with rear kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Make appointment TODAY! Closing assistance available with use of preferred lender and title. *Photos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual home.*
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Billau Place , Homesite 106

NEW CONSTRUCTION READY TO BE BUILT! MOVE-IN SPRING 2022! The Litchfield II is a beautiful two-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1 car garage located at the McCauley Crossing Towns Community. This home's first level features an open layout that includes both the living room and kitchen area! The second level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry closet. The owner's bedroom is a spacious oasis with walk-in closet and luxurious owner's bathroom! McCauley Crossing is located just minutes from I-81, midway between Winchester, VA and Martinsburg, WV. McCauley Crossing offers the best of both worlds with easy access to commuter routes to Maryland, Virginia or Washington along with a small town feel and wonderful mountain views.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

505 Tidewater Cov

Great lot in The Point in Ocean Pines! Nice, quiet and family friendly community with many amenities available. Just a short distance to Ocean City, Assateague Island and America's Coolest Small town Berlin! Everyday essentials and many options for dining and entertainment without leaving the neighborhood! Bring your own builder! Drive by and take a look today!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11923 St Paul Road

Welcome Home! This beautiful split level on 1.51 acres in Clear Spring is move-in ready and so well maintained. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-ground pool with new pump and filter, over-sized 2 car garage, custom built 23x23 shed, covered front and back porches and rec room in lower level. Many recent updates include new HVAC, remodeled primary bath, new chimney, french drain and pump in lower level, new flooring in main level and primary bedroom, new carpet in hallway and bedrooms, new counter tops and backsplash in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and new dishwasher, sink and faucet, new lighting and fresh paint in entire house, new fence and driveway recently sealed! Lovely property and great location near I-70 for commuters. Schedule today to see this awesome home!
Strasburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

493 Stonewall Street

This 3 level new construction townhouse is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty!! Open concept main level with gorgeous vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen has upgrades galore including a large pantry and island. The large walk-out unfinished basement has a bathroom rough in and offers lots of storage. Upstairs are luxury baths and 3 large bedrooms. Master has a walk in closet!! Close to downtown Strasburg, restaurants and shopping. Home will be completed in October of 2021.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Gallop Dr

Move in February 2020 to your Savannah Model! This new townhome features a full width great room that opens to the kitchen with a spectacular island that will WOW your family and friends. There is an option to create a private, enclosed den or home office on the lower level of this well thought out floor plan. The owner+GGs suite is in the rear of the home for optimum privacy. Home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 powder rooms, 2 car garage, Designer Burlap Cabinets, Crema Caramel Granite, Oak Stonewash , Engineered hardwood throughout main level, Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Tray Ceilings in Master Bedroom, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More!
Upper Marlboro, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11507 Tyre Street

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick home in Upper Marlboro. Walk up into a light and bright living room with large window overlooking the front lawn. Easily move into the dining room with center chandler. The spacious kitchen provides plenty of counter space and cabinet space. Retreat to the primary bedroom with sliding closet door and en-suite with stall shower. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath complete the level. The lower level is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes a wet bar, perfect for year round entertaining. Easy access to 301, Andrews Air Base, Shopping and Dining.
Front Royal, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Remount Road 39D 15 Tax

$78,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VAWR2000764. 1.40 acre of land located on a state maintained route 522, between Warren and Rappahannock counties, with optimal view of the Shenandoah Valley. Land borders 3723 Remount Road, sign on property. In documents application for a 3 bedroom sewage disposal system. Your home would be close enough to town, while still having privacy and seclusion. This lot is minutes to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute a unit of the Smithsonian Institution located on a 3,200-acre campus located just outside the town of Front Royal, Virginia. There is an additional 1 acre lot available that borders this lot.
Reston, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2223 Southgate Square

WELCOME HOME, GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND CLOSE TO RESTON TOWN CENTER. THIS WELL MAINTAINED HOME IS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE METRO AND JUST WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF RESTON WITH A LOT TO OFFER, LOTS OF NATURE, BIKERS AND WALKERS FRIENDLY IT'S CLOSE TO LOTS OF STORES AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

344 Buckeye Circle

Move in December2021! The Augusta Model features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Designer Sarsaparilla Cabinets (Espresso Cabinets), Arctic White Quartz Countertop, Hardwood floors throughout main level except bedrooms and bathrooms. Select homes will offer hardwood in the Master Bedroom. Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Oak Staircase.Level 2 Upgraded tile in Master Bath, Lower Level Bedroom3 with Full Bath, Finished Recreation Room, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More! The rear of the Augusta Model backs to a tranquil & serene forest conservation.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

770 Orangedale Ave

Remodeled Duplex w/ updated chef's kitchen (stainless steel appliances, new counters and lovely white cabinets), heat pump (Central AC & heat), ceiling fans, upgraded flooring & more. You much come see this great home on a corner lot near UVA, downtown mall, hospitals, shopping (Wegman's), and parks. Why rent? Own this home w/ low monthly payments less than rent! Great off street parking and fenced year yard. Landscaping includes a magnificent magnolia tree in the front yard.,Formica Counter,White Cabinets.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

13339 Harfeld Lane

Well maintained one story home in a rural setting. 3 bed and 2 and 1/2 bath ! Several new appliances and new flooring in foyer, hallway,kitchen,and laundry area. Great view from back deck. Huge master bath with closet and separate sink vanity and vanity. 40 min to Bay Bridge. Listing...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

350 Marquette Ct

Charming Townhome in the desirable Westhall neighborhood of Crozet. Conveniently located near Crozet Park/YMCA, restaurants, local vineyards & breweries and I-64 while being 18 minutes to Charlottesville. This well maintained townhome includes a covered front porch, dining room, kitchen, pantry, living area and half bath on the first floor with a patio out back. Second floor features two bedrooms with attached full bathrooms, linen closet and stackable washer dryer. Enjoy low maintenance living as HOA covers roof, landscaping, trash pick up and snow removal. HVAC was replaced in 2017. Water heater replaced 11/20. Whole house wired for ethernet.,Maple Cabinets,Solid Surface Counter.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

12044 Browntown Road

Private, landscaped lot with great garden spot and minutes to town is the setting for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split bedroom design with vaulted ceilings in living room and corner wood-burning fireplace, eat in kitchen, primary suite with attached bath + 2 additional guest rooms and bath. Interior just painted, roof is 5 years old, deck added 5 years ago, HVAC is 7 years old, laminate floors just installed. All appliances installed convey. Septic was pumped 2 years ago. Internet is through Verizon DSL and electric is CVEC, which is in the process of installing Firefly to it's customers, seller is not aware of the timeline. 30 minutes to Charlottesville, 20 minutes to I-64 at Zions Crossroads, 2 minutes to Main Street of Gordonsville and Route 15.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

332 Almond Drive

Absolutely STUNNING end unit townhome located in the premiere neighborhood of Embrey Mill on a one of a kind lot. Single family feel with the beautiful views and professional landscape. This home speaks MODEL. They did not forgo a single upgrade. A sun catchers delight with extra long windows. A chefs dream with a gourmet kitchen to include double oven and extra large island with additional shelves. Get away from it all and watch movies in the cozy loft. The outside is just as beautiful with fenced in yard and is perfect for entertaining. Too much to list. Must seeHardwood on all three levels. Professional photos coming 9/2.
Shepherdstown, WVarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Mandela Road

Desirable 10.42-acre lot with a Shepherdstown address minus the impact fees! This is your opportunity to build your dream home in a RIVER ACCESS COMMUNITY located within several minutes from downtown Shepherdstown, shops/eateries, and Shepherd University. Come discover this beautiful property today!. Listing courtesy of Path Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
Upper Marlboro, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4317 Shirley Rose Court , B

THE MENDELSSOHN AT ARMSTRONG VILLAGE. Welcome to Ryan Homes at Armstrong Village located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The Mendelssohn a 3 level townhome that includes a front entry 2 car garage, partial brick front, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with a large center island, granite countertops, electric range, finished rec room, and more! What's more, it's quick and easy to access Route 4, Route 301 (Crain Highway), and the Capital Beltway are all within minutes, making it easy to get into downtown DC. Other floorplans and homesites are available. Agents are warmly welcomed. Photos shown are representative only.Our models are open by appointment only.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6811 Avalon Isle Way

Please continue to observe the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, shoe covers, or removal of shoes. 3 Level townhouse with a huge eat in kitchen. 2 spacious master bedrooms on the upper level with 2 Bathroom. In the main level there is a 3rd bedroom/office, 1/2 Bathroom, a big family room, laundry room and fully fenced backyard. Two Designated Parking Spaces Are Located Directly In Front Of Your Home With community pool and tennis courts only a short walk away, Conveniently Located To Interstate 66, Commuter Parking Lot, Hospital, Parks, and Historic Haymarket. Start showings on Monday 8-30-2021. Showing time 10:00am to 6:30pm.
Golfarlingtonrealtyinc.com

40188 Jefferson Springs Court

Nestled behind the gates of the sought after Creighton Farms Country Club community, this magnificent masterpiece built by Visnic Custom Homes sits on 1.14 pristine acres and overlooks holes 1,8, 16, and 18 of the premier Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. This English style Tudor combines an elevated modern elegance with Old World architecture and boasts sophisticated details and design elements around each and every turn including hand-scraped hickory hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels; elegant crown moldings; graceful archways; two-story, 30' cathedral, beamed ceilings in the heart-of-the-home - the Kitchen and Great Room; Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with 8.5' entertaining island with granite counters, soft close cherry cabinetry, commercial grade Thermador appliances that include a separate refrigerator and freezer, two dishwashers, build in microwave, six-burner + griddle gas range and double ovens (one of which is convection); Butler's pantry with sink and beverage station connects the Kitchen to the formal Dining Room; Great Room with a cozy, stone, gas fireplace, backlit Scottish Knot above mantle, and double French doors that allow your living and entertaining spaces to seamlessly flow to the outdoor, covered, bluestone Terrace with ceiling fans, gas line for grille hookup, a brick wood burning fireplace, and picturesque golf course and mountain views for as far as the eye can see; Primary, main-level Bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, breathtaking mountain views from the Sitting Nook, an incredible walk-in closet and dressing area, En Suite Spa Bath with marble floors, jetted tub, walk-in glass shower, dual sink vanity and private water closet; light filled Home Office with built-in cherry cabinetry could also serve as an additional Guest Bedroom that would be serviced by the full hall Bath; charming spiral staircase will guide you to the Juliette Balcony on the upper level; the upper level also hosts three additional Bedrooms, each with their private En Suite Bath and walk-in closet; Bedroom 1 on the upper level provides access to the Eagle's Nest, which could serve as a Sitting Room or a second Home Office; the expansive lower level of the home boasts a huge Rec Room, a Poker Room with wet bar and Kitchenette, a Billiard Room the provides access to the lower level Terrace/Outdoor Cigar Lounge, a Fitness Room with a dry-sauna, a full Bathroom, and unfinished space that could be finished off into a golf simulation room; built-in indoor and outdoor speaker system; three-zone Geothermal heating and cooling (Primary Bedroom has its own zone); two water heaters; CAT-6 wiring throughout; an area where an elevator could be installed; 18-zone irrigation system runs off of community well (and not your public water); central vacuum; security system with two panels, motion detectors and shatter/window sensors and a three-car side-load garage with finished flooring and an abundance of storage area. Creighton Farms is one of greater Washington DC+GGs most extraordinary, exclusive private club communities. The crown jewel at Creighton Farms is the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus championship golf course. Unparalleled resort style amenities include a brand-new state of the art golf facility with heated indoor bays, two Har-Tru & two USTA hard-surface tennis courts, fitness & wellness facilities, a resort style pool and an elegant Club House offering indoor & al-fresco dining, overnight club rooms for members and guests, Board Room, Library, Golf Shop & more.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2410 20TH Street NE

Recent renovation of this lovely detached home with tons of square footage! Open floor plan with Living / Dining / office combo on main level. The upper level has 3 nicely-sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Another level up boasts a great room with skylights and a plethora of storage areas. The large finished basement with separate entrance has a bedroom and 2 large living areas, along with another full bath. TONS of outdoor space that includes a covered porch and also a large deck. 1.2 miles to Rhode Island - Brentwood metro or 1.7 miles to the Brookland - Catholic University Metro. Sellers have plans to give to new buyer for landscaping and pool possibility worth 8K. Plans changed and they have to move. Ask about the double lot adjacent to property.Major redevelopment close by (Brookland Manor). Short walk to Langdon Park and Rhode Island Main Street. Ivy City close-by (1.2 miles) for restaurants, breweries and star restaurants. Finished lower level with separate entrance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy