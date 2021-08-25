6512 Cherry Walk Road
Waterfront Estate +GG 43.5 Acres featuring an exquisite 5BR/3.5BA 4,770sf custom dream home, inground pool, 846+GG water frontage on Quantico Creek, private pier, pole barn. Custom estate home exudes comfortable luxury, offers endless amenities. Quality 2x6 construction, geothermal heat - custom upgrades, gorgeous architectural touches and luxe finishes throughout +GG arched doorways, vaulted and tray ceilings, Palladian windows, marble, tile, 2-story stone fireplace. Columned entrance into the grand 2-story foyer, flanked by round trefoil arches leading into the office/study and formal dining room. Dream kitchen +GG Cambria Quartz counters, crisp white cabinetry, professional-grade, Wolf, stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook w/ waterviews. Spacious family room w/waterviews - soaring ceilings, custom stone fireplace, wall of windows / sliders overlooking the pool. Waterfront owner+GGs suite w/tray ceilings, sliders to the patio, double walk-in closets w/built-ins, incredible en-suite bath +GG oversize custom-tiled shower w/glass surround, soaking tub, double-sink vanity. Half bath and powder room complete the first floor. Upstairs, 3 add+GGl bedrooms, one with an en-suite bath +GG custom tile shower, and a 3rd full bath. Huge bonus / game room w/wet bar. 2-car attached garage. Detached 3-car garage / pole barn with finished office/craft/rec space, tons of storage, built-in workshop area. Private oasis for nature enthusiasts +GG walking trails, tons of wildlife with natural habitats for hunting - two duck ponds, custom-built deer stands. Enjoy boating or fishing from your private 300+GG pier w/electric & water +GG 2 slips, boat lift, fish-cleaning station. Rare opportunity to own such an amazing waterfront home and lush grounds.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
