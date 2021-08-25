6512 Cherry Walk Road

Looking for a spectacular place to call home? Come & see this gorgeous home in Wears Valley, with Cove Mountain as its beautiful backdrop. Step onto the wrap-around porch and come inside to a main floor that boasts a spacious two-story entryway that then leads to a towering great room with stacked stone fireplace The Main level Owner's Suite is located on this level with a sprawling bath and large WIC divided into his & her spaces. A handy home office is on this level and off to the left is the dining room which adjoins the Kitchen with plenty of Maple cabinetry, a center island and loads of SS counters. The former sun porch on the back of the home has been enclosed, T&G ceilings added and has become a cheerful, comfy keeping room/ large den. Just off the kitchen is the entrance from the garage &/or side porch that leads into a large, redesigned laundry room with an abundance of cabinets, nice pantry and half bath with new toilet. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms with a hall bath and a nice storage area on this level. Current owners have removed a workshop area in the garage to enlarge it to hold four cars now. List of improvements recently made to this home are Natural Gas lines run to the kitchen for stove & laundry room for dryer. Flooring was also updated here. Owner's Bedroom had hardwood floors added, and en-suite remodeled with new tile. Kitchen upgraded to SS appliances including SS Gas Range, D/W and Fridge. Storage room upstairs can be either storage or second home office space or homework space for the kids. The yard has been professionally landscaped and maintained. Utilities are underground and streets are curbed. This home is on two separate HVAC systems. There is an abundance of closet/storage room throughout this residence. If you are looking for a stunning, French-Country styled home in an absolutely stunning setting, this a must see !