Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘I don’t know what happened’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe America’s Got Talent live quarterfinals continued apace Tuesday, and finally we found out which of Season 16’s five wild-card contestants had been voted through to this crucial round. Perplexingly, these wild cards were some of the most memorable contestants of the season and arguably deserved to automatically advance: teen-prodigy musician Dylan Zangwill, rock-chick powerhouse Storm Large, crooner Matt Mauser (the family man whose wife died in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash), kid magician Patrick Kun, and dad-joke comedian Mike Goodwin.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Brooke Simpson
Person
Gilby Clarke
Person
Dave Navarro
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Simon Cowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Agt#Nbc#Rock Star#Guns N Roses#Cheap Trick#Mtv#Police Academy#Unicircle Flow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Who is Klek Entos and what does he look like unmasked?

HE’S the man in the mask who’s left the America’s Got Talent judges – and the audience – stunned. But who exactly is Klek Entos, and what does he really look like? Here’s everything you need to know…. 2. Klek Entos has left audiences intrigued – and terrified!. Who is...
TV & Videosstartattle.com

Anica AGT 2021 Quarterfinals “River” Bishop Briggs, Season 16

Anica is chasing her dreams with this amazing cover of “River” by Bishop Briggs! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16 Quarterfinals. Anica AGT 2021 Quarterfinals “River” Bishop Briggs, Season 16, America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16. Anica “River” AGT Quarterfinals 2021. Show: America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season: America’s...
TV ShowsPosted by
GoldDerby

41% of ‘AGT’ fans think magician Klek Entos was ‘robbed’ of a spot in next week’s semifinals [POLL RESULTS]

Klek Entos, one of the creepiest magicians to ever grace the “America’s Got Talent” stage, was eliminated during the Quarterfinals 3 results show and fans are not happy. Of the five acts who were eliminated this week, Klek received the most support (41%) from viewers in our recent poll that asked who was “robbed” of a spot in next week’s semifinals. His closest competitor was wildcard singer Storm Large, who lost the judges’ save to UniCircle Flow by only one vote. Here are the complete poll results: 41% — Klek Entos (magician) 31% — Storm Large (singer) 21% — Keith Apicary (dancer) 5% —...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde makes moving plea in latest post that leaves fans in awe

 America's Got Talent star Nightbirde has been blown away by the support she's received from people around the world since her debut on the show. The talented singer has been inundated with messages and gifts, including some incredible artwork. And this week, Nightbirde took to Instagram to ask her fans...
Behind Viral VideosTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Justice Alexander

Who doesn’t love a good comedian? We all love a person who can make us laugh, and it’s even better when they are naturally funny about it. Justice Alexander is one of those guys, and it’s made him hugely popular. The social media star hit it big on TikTok with his comedy videos, and now he’s everywhere. If you don’t follow him or even know who he is, it’s time to learn everything you can about the man who is behind the comedy.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

How America's Got Talent's Heidi Klum Feels About Golden Buzzer Winner Léa Kyle's Second Performance And Simon Cowell's 'Grumpy' Response

The final round of America's Got Talent's Season 16 quarterfinals came to an end with the latest episode, and the good news for judge Heidi Klum was that her golden buzzer pick was advanced to the semifinals after audience votes were tallied. The bad news was that Simon Cowell took issue with Klum's quick-change magician Léa Kyle, insofar as he believes her audition was better than her quarterfinals performance. Following Kyle's second act of America's Got Talent, Klum opened up with her thoughts on her golden buzzer pick's moves as well as Cowell's "grumpy" response.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars

Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Demi Moore shares new heartbreak with fans

Demi Moore has spoken of her grief following the death of one of her close friends. The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the passing of talented painter Ilona Royce Smithkin. She was 101. Sharing a snapshot of the pair together, Demi wrote: "My beautiful friend @ilonaroycesmithkin passed peacefully...
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Newman’s SHOCKING Big Announcement

The cat is out of the bag this week on The Young And The Restless. Tara Locke’s (Elizabeth Leiner) treacherous lies and plots are finally exposed. Y&R viewers recall Tara blackmailed Summer Newman (Hunter King) into accepting a job in Italy. Summer was an obstacle in her quest to land Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Therefore Tara threatened to disappear with Kyle’s son. The evil Mrs. Locke got her way. Summer hightailed it out of Genoa City for a job in Italy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy