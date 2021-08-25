‘I don’t know what happened’

Who doesn’t love a good comedian? We all love a person who can make us laugh, and it’s even better when they are naturally funny about it. Justice Alexander is one of those guys, and it’s made him hugely popular. The social media star hit it big on TikTok with his comedy videos, and now he’s everywhere. If you don’t follow him or even know who he is, it’s time to learn everything you can about the man who is behind the comedy.