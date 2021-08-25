325 Evershire St

Don't miss out on the large end of group, brand new construction from ground up in a prime location in one of the highest peaks in Federal Hill. 1401 William has so many nice features and is inspired by Blue Print with high end design features, and energy efficient finishes. Some of the features include bump outs with exterior lighting! Over 2600 square feet!! One car garage with room for storage and space behind for a second car. Large alley behind house makes parking easy. 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 powder rooms, and huge 3rd level entertaining area. House has hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Two master suites with huge walk-in closets. Three bedrooms on one level. 2nd floor true large laundry room. Closets and storage throughout the 2nd floor. Third level has large bonus room/recreation room or an additional family room. Huge wet bar with sink and wine fridge. Master Bathroom has multiple walk in closets and beautiful free standing soaking tub and shower with multiple shower heads. First level is very large with family room dining area leading into a gourmet kitchen that has both a kitchen Island and breakfast bar. Enjoy entertaining on your multiple decks and views of the entire skyline from your roof top deck. Other Notable features include: High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Kitchen Aid appliances in kitchen, counter depth fridge, Samsung washer and dryer with steam dry, Kholer products in tubs/showers, Cabinetry is soft close, LED lights in 95% of the house, Garage door belt motor driven with two remotes, and a sprinkler system.