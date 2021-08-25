4279 Sycamore Drive
Kimberly Village 4BR 2.5 bath - move in ready! Bright and spacious, some freshly painted rooms, great floors, ceiling fans, natural light throughout! Come make this your home. Large front porch and back deck! Garage converted to 4th bedroom - hard to find at this price point! Ample driveway parking, great flow of rooms on main level. All BRs nicely sized, finished basement, level lawn in back w trees for a backdrop. Priced to sell and reflects need for some carpet refresh and touch ups. Don't miss this great opportunity to get into a 4BR house in beautiful Hampstead! Selling As-Is. Great value, great bones - make it your home sweet home!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
