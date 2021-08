MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two injured in Milwaukee Friday night, Aug. 20 into Saturday, Aug. 21. The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 20th and Chambers. The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a serious gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police arrested a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman and are referring charges to the district attorney.