Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

13453 Demetrias Way

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Back To Back colonial Townhouse includes the following: First floor living/Dining room, Kitchen and Half Bath. Second floor has two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room. Third floor contains the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and Master bath. Front Yard has a Fence with a deck.HOA includes two community pools and community centers.There is new carpet, new kitchen flooring and a new bathroom vanity and backsplash in the first floor half bath which was installed within the past eight months.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouse#Front Yard#Hoa#Xrealty#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Upper Marlboro, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11507 Tyre Street

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick home in Upper Marlboro. Walk up into a light and bright living room with large window overlooking the front lawn. Easily move into the dining room with center chandler. The spacious kitchen provides plenty of counter space and cabinet space. Retreat to the primary bedroom with sliding closet door and en-suite with stall shower. Two additional bedrooms and a hall bath complete the level. The lower level is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes a wet bar, perfect for year round entertaining. Easy access to 301, Andrews Air Base, Shopping and Dining.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9710 Becker Court

Very nice 3 level townhome located in the golf course and amenity filled community of Lee+GGs Hill. It is only 4 miles from the VRE and minutes to I-95, restaurants, and shopping. Great kitchen with an island and sunroom. You will love the huge deck that is surrounded by a fully privacy fenced-in backyard.+-There are two large bedrooms that both have their own full bath and one room has a walk-in closet. This home includes a new washer and dryer. The one-car garage is great for you car or extra storage.
Stafford County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4 Doyle Pl.

Mid Stafford County, a couple of miles from Stafford I-95 Exit and the Brooke Rd. VRE for $190K...What??!!! It's really an AWESOME location and NO HOA! It does need some love but it's got a lot of promise for someone that's handy. You do need the skills or someone that has the skills. The owner is having some health issues (pain related) so please give some grace as you see the pictures/visit the home and excuse the "not pristine" pictures that one might expect to see. There may be "stuff" around, but the home smells good, no pets so no odors there, I don't pick up any mold. Some sunshine, a good cleaning, some fresh paint and a little handy work inside and a green thumb to that beautiful yard... it could be really nice.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

46 Oak Terrace Dr

Very spacious ranch home on a full finished basement. This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home provides master bedroom and two bedrooms on main level, and two bedrooms and full bathroom in the basement. Also basement has a wide open space for family room, rec room area, etc. and propane fireplace for extra warmth. You walk into living room with vaulted ceilings and wood fireplace. The kitchen is fairly large with ample counter space. The home has brand new carpet in living room, 3 bedrooms upstairs, and the full basement. Large unfinished area in basement provides laundry area and storage. Basement has walk out to back yard and outdoor shed. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and new ceiling fans in master bedroom and living room. Also, deck and patio off the back of home, to enjoy the private wooded view.,Fireplace in Living Room.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

344 Buckeye Circle

Move in December2021! The Augusta Model features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Designer Sarsaparilla Cabinets (Espresso Cabinets), Arctic White Quartz Countertop, Hardwood floors throughout main level except bedrooms and bathrooms. Select homes will offer hardwood in the Master Bedroom. Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Oak Staircase.Level 2 Upgraded tile in Master Bath, Lower Level Bedroom3 with Full Bath, Finished Recreation Room, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More! The rear of the Augusta Model backs to a tranquil & serene forest conservation.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11923 St Paul Road

Welcome Home! This beautiful split level on 1.51 acres in Clear Spring is move-in ready and so well maintained. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-ground pool with new pump and filter, over-sized 2 car garage, custom built 23x23 shed, covered front and back porches and rec room in lower level. Many recent updates include new HVAC, remodeled primary bath, new chimney, french drain and pump in lower level, new flooring in main level and primary bedroom, new carpet in hallway and bedrooms, new counter tops and backsplash in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and new dishwasher, sink and faucet, new lighting and fresh paint in entire house, new fence and driveway recently sealed! Lovely property and great location near I-70 for commuters. Schedule today to see this awesome home!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Billau Place , Homesite 106

NEW CONSTRUCTION READY TO BE BUILT! MOVE-IN SPRING 2022! The Litchfield II is a beautiful two-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1 car garage located at the McCauley Crossing Towns Community. This home's first level features an open layout that includes both the living room and kitchen area! The second level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry closet. The owner's bedroom is a spacious oasis with walk-in closet and luxurious owner's bathroom! McCauley Crossing is located just minutes from I-81, midway between Winchester, VA and Martinsburg, WV. McCauley Crossing offers the best of both worlds with easy access to commuter routes to Maryland, Virginia or Washington along with a small town feel and wonderful mountain views.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Gallop Dr

Move in February 2020 to your Savannah Model! This new townhome features a full width great room that opens to the kitchen with a spectacular island that will WOW your family and friends. There is an option to create a private, enclosed den or home office on the lower level of this well thought out floor plan. The owner+GGs suite is in the rear of the home for optimum privacy. Home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 powder rooms, 2 car garage, Designer Burlap Cabinets, Crema Caramel Granite, Oak Stonewash , Engineered hardwood throughout main level, Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Tray Ceilings in Master Bedroom, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

TBD Presidential Parkway , Homesite 195

READY TO BE BUILT! MOVE IN SPRING 2022! Welcome to Westridge at Westphalia! Westridge is distinguished by its location and future luxury resort style amenities, community clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, tot lot, dog park and walking area! Highly desired Camden II Floor Plan is now available for sale. 1,991 square feet, 2 car rear load garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large owners suite, optional 4th floor loft and rooftop deck! Gorgeous main floor with rear kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Make appointment TODAY! Closing assistance available with use of preferred lender and title. *Photos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual home.*
Reston, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2223 Southgate Square

WELCOME HOME, GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND CLOSE TO RESTON TOWN CENTER. THIS WELL MAINTAINED HOME IS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE METRO AND JUST WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF RESTON WITH A LOT TO OFFER, LOTS OF NATURE, BIKERS AND WALKERS FRIENDLY IT'S CLOSE TO LOTS OF STORES AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1401 William Street

Don't miss out on the large end of group, brand new construction from ground up in a prime location in one of the highest peaks in Federal Hill. 1401 William has so many nice features and is inspired by Blue Print with high end design features, and energy efficient finishes. Some of the features include bump outs with exterior lighting! Over 2600 square feet!! One car garage with room for storage and space behind for a second car. Large alley behind house makes parking easy. 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 powder rooms, and huge 3rd level entertaining area. House has hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Two master suites with huge walk-in closets. Three bedrooms on one level. 2nd floor true large laundry room. Closets and storage throughout the 2nd floor. Third level has large bonus room/recreation room or an additional family room. Huge wet bar with sink and wine fridge. Master Bathroom has multiple walk in closets and beautiful free standing soaking tub and shower with multiple shower heads. First level is very large with family room dining area leading into a gourmet kitchen that has both a kitchen Island and breakfast bar. Enjoy entertaining on your multiple decks and views of the entire skyline from your roof top deck. Other Notable features include: High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Kitchen Aid appliances in kitchen, counter depth fridge, Samsung washer and dryer with steam dry, Kholer products in tubs/showers, Cabinetry is soft close, LED lights in 95% of the house, Garage door belt motor driven with two remotes, and a sprinkler system.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

505 Tidewater Cov

Great lot in The Point in Ocean Pines! Nice, quiet and family friendly community with many amenities available. Just a short distance to Ocean City, Assateague Island and America's Coolest Small town Berlin! Everyday essentials and many options for dining and entertainment without leaving the neighborhood! Bring your own builder! Drive by and take a look today!
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gorgeous Harder Hall pool home

This home is located at 300 Dozier Ave. in Sebring. The home is priced at $409,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring. It’s a hard to find, Harder Hall pool home. The moment you pull up you’ll notice the beautiful landscaping with concrete curb, two-car garage plus golf cart entrance, a beautiful vinyl fence with lights and no neighbors to the right for extra privacy. Built in 2014, this beautiful home feels practically brand new and you’ll want to move right in. It’s bright, inviting and there’s no wasted space here. All of the 2,355 living square footage has been wisely distributed in every single room.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

12044 Browntown Road

Private, landscaped lot with great garden spot and minutes to town is the setting for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split bedroom design with vaulted ceilings in living room and corner wood-burning fireplace, eat in kitchen, primary suite with attached bath + 2 additional guest rooms and bath. Interior just painted, roof is 5 years old, deck added 5 years ago, HVAC is 7 years old, laminate floors just installed. All appliances installed convey. Septic was pumped 2 years ago. Internet is through Verizon DSL and electric is CVEC, which is in the process of installing Firefly to it's customers, seller is not aware of the timeline. 30 minutes to Charlottesville, 20 minutes to I-64 at Zions Crossroads, 2 minutes to Main Street of Gordonsville and Route 15.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

904 Kestrel Court

Piney Orchard Stunning 3-Level brick front townhouse in Piney orchard! 3 fully finished levels. 2 car garage townhome with 2 car driveway! Huge kitchen w/breakfast area. Possible 4th bedroom/Den/office on the main level. Master bedroom with private bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Hardwood floors! Rare 2-car Garage with off street parking and parking lot. Large deck off kitchen area. Community offers walking/nature trails, tot lots, Community center, fitness room, indoor & 3 outdoor pools with a hot tub, local shopping and much more!! Just minutes to Fort Meade, NSA, MARC train station & major traffic routes. Close to DC, Baltimore & Annapolis. Enjoy your beautiful Master suite & luxurious Master bathroom with separate shower & soaking tub! Home also includes an active 1 year warranty! Main floor bedroom has a full bathroom attached. Master has a huge walk-in closet!
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $194,400

Wonderful location close to the city, this home is ready for its new owners. This home has an addition in the rear and can be used as an apartment or mother in law suite. It includes 3 rooms, 1 bath, and kitchen. Hardwoods, granite counters, built ins, and lots of closet space are a couple of perks to the main home. Need a lot of room? Want an income producing property? Have a lot of guest? This one is for you.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

64 Little Walnut Way

Seeing is believing! Impeccable Preddy Creek home in move in condition, on a spectacular cul de sac lot. Full length front porch and large rear deck overlooking the private back yard. Highlights include numerous ceiling fans, two zone heating and cooling, (newer systems), newer hot water heater, gas logs in the living room. Sunny, open floor plan with large dining and living room, eat in kitchen. Main floor laundry, large kitchen pantry; generous upstairs bedrooms and 2 full baths; large master suite with walk in closets . Plenty of storage space, including backyard shed; Preddy Creek is an established Greene County neighborhood, with state maintained roads, no HOA dues; close to Route 29, points north and south, NGIC/DIA, the Research Park, shopping and necessities; and don't forget the area breweries, wineries, hiking, Shenandoah National Park. Be sure to "visit" the property through the 360 online tour!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6811 Avalon Isle Way

Please continue to observe the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, shoe covers, or removal of shoes. 3 Level townhouse with a huge eat in kitchen. 2 spacious master bedrooms on the upper level with 2 Bathroom. In the main level there is a 3rd bedroom/office, 1/2 Bathroom, a big family room, laundry room and fully fenced backyard. Two Designated Parking Spaces Are Located Directly In Front Of Your Home With community pool and tennis courts only a short walk away, Conveniently Located To Interstate 66, Commuter Parking Lot, Hospital, Parks, and Historic Haymarket. Start showings on Monday 8-30-2021. Showing time 10:00am to 6:30pm.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

13339 Harfeld Lane

Well maintained one story home in a rural setting. 3 bed and 2 and 1/2 bath ! Several new appliances and new flooring in foyer, hallway,kitchen,and laundry area. Great view from back deck. Huge master bath with closet and separate sink vanity and vanity. 40 min to Bay Bridge. Listing...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

206 Justice Way

Tucked away and off the beaten path!!! Charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod nestled on peaceful and private 1.75 acre lot, located in the North East/Elk Neck School District with close proximity to Elk Neck State Park, Rt. 40 and I-95. Enter into a sizable living room with beautiful hardwood flooring and a striking custom accent wall. Located adjacent to the living area is an updated eat-in kitchen which features ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, double sink and attractive wainscoting. Completing the main level are 2 bedrooms, both with hardwood flooring , and a recently updated full bath. Access your spacious deck through a door in the kitchen where your outdoor living, entertaining and relaxation will continue. Sprawling and secluded, the backyard borders the State Forest and includes an above ground pool with plenty of room for children and pets to run and play. Upper level highlights include 2 roomy bedrooms and a second full bath. Additional property features include a full basement with walk-out and a cozy woodstove (waiting for your idea's!), as well as a new HVAC system which was added in 2019. If you are searching for a welcoming, affordable home in a peaceful and friendly community, your search is over...206 Justice Way...Welcome Home!!!

Comments / 0

Community Policy