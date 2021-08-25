13453 Demetrias Way
This Back To Back colonial Townhouse includes the following: First floor living/Dining room, Kitchen and Half Bath. Second floor has two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room. Third floor contains the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and Master bath. Front Yard has a Fence with a deck.HOA includes two community pools and community centers.There is new carpet, new kitchen flooring and a new bathroom vanity and backsplash in the first floor half bath which was installed within the past eight months.
