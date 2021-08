Every couple of months, we hear some rumor about how Mazda will revive rotary power. Unfortunately, the only way that a rotary seems likely to make its way to a production vehicle is as a range extender in the Mazda MX-30. Nevertheless, Mazda still produces key components for the rotary engine and has continued to slowly develop it over the years. That's all good and well, but we want a rotary that will sound good, power the wheels directly, and be clean enough to drive on public roads. Fortunately, it seems that there may be a way to make all of this happen, and hydrogen is the key.