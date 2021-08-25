43468 Hopestone Terrace
Beautifully updated South Riding Town home! Freshly painted through out with hardwood floors on the main level, large kitchen with tons of granite counter spaces and 42" cabinets. The main level includes a large spacious dining room, breakfast room and large family room with access to rear deck. The lower level offers a huge recreation room with walk out to rear patio and fenced yard. The upper level includes 2 large guest bedrooms, full bath and large primary bedroom with walk in closet and large primary bath with double sinks! Photos coming this weekend.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
