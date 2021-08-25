13839 Wakley Court
Enjoy this bright and beautifully landscaped end unit with tons of backyard privacy. Sunlight pours into the extended sunroom off the kitchen and has vaulted ceilings with new skylights giving it the open concept feel. You'll have plenty of space to cook on your granite countertops and entertaining is easy on the attached deck that has been recently power washed and treated. The large living area and downstairs family room allow family and friends to spread out. All bathrooms have been updated. There are newer windows, new front door and it has been freshly painted throughout. Enjoy all the amenities Little Rocky Rub has to offer, the pool on hot summer days and take walks in the very private and very quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, and Route 66 for ease of commuting. This unit has everything going for it and waiting for your personal touches. Just wait until you see it! Home Improvements: New carpet on stairs (2018), new roof and skylights (2018), hardwood floors (2015), energy-saving attic floor insulation, air duct cleaning (2017), new sump pump (2019), newer furnace and air conditioning, and outside has been power washed and treated (2021). Schedule your tour today.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0