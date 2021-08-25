Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Top Prospect Games: Quick Hits - Underclass Hitters

By Mike Anderson
prepbaseballreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaSalle, CO-- On August 22, 2021, PBR Colorado held the Colorado Top Prospects Games at Big Foot Turf and the Field of Dreams in LaSalle, Colorado. This showcase and games gave Colorado’s Upperclass another opportunity to shine after a modified high season and shortened club season. The 2022’s and 23’s came all 4 corners of the state. Colorado’s 2024’s and 2025s sought an opportunity to put their name on the radar for collegiate recruiting and identification.

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Austin, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quickness#Lasalle Co#Pbr Colorado#Mif#Ss#Castle View#Colorado Baseball#Inf#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy