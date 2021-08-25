Colorado Top Prospect Games: Quick Hits - Underclass Hitters

LaSalle, CO-- On August 22, 2021, PBR Colorado held the Colorado Top Prospects Games at Big Foot Turf and the Field of Dreams in LaSalle, Colorado. This showcase and games gave Colorado’s Upperclass another opportunity to shine after a modified high season and shortened club season. The 2022’s and 23’s came all 4 corners of the state. Colorado’s 2024’s and 2025s sought an opportunity to put their name on the radar for collegiate recruiting and identification.