Gold Forecast: Markets Stabilize at 200-Day EMA
The gold markets did very little during the trading session on Tuesday as we approached the 200-day EMA. After the extraordinarily bullish candlestick on Monday, one would think that gold markets would continue to go higher, but the fact that it could not move much higher makes me wonder whether or not we are ready to break out. At this point, one would have to say that it does in fact look somewhat bullish but obviously we are waiting to see what Jerome Powell has to say coming out of Jackson Hole.www.dailyforex.com
