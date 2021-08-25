Cancel
Golf

Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Shanghai tournament due to COVID-19

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

(Reuters) – The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China, the elite women’s professional golf circuit said https://www.lpga.com/news/2021/buick-shanghai-canceled on Wednesday. The event, which was scheduled for Oct. 14-17 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, did not take place last year because of health concerns...

