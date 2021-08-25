Kicking a door will get you no where, but possibly with a disorderly conduct charge, as one Summerville man found out last week.

According to reports from the Summerville Police Department, Officers met with John Smith at his Spearmint Trail residence, who stated that two other men, Paul and Daniel Laney had kicked his homes door. Smith told Officers that the Laneys had came from their home across the street cursing at him and attempting to get him to come outside. When he would not, someone outside kicked the door. Smith could not tell who it was that kicked the door, either Daniel or Paul.