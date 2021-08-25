BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Struggles with $50,000 Level
Bitcoin markets pulled back a bit on Tuesday as the $50,000 level has caused some resistance. The $50,000 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure which will attract quite a bit of attention due to headlines more than anything else. Furthermore, the $30,000 level has previously been support, and it should now be a bit of resistance. After all, there is the concept of “market memory” that comes back into play, so it is likely that we will hear plenty of noise here.www.dailyforex.com
