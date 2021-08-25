BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Struggles with $50,000 Level

The DAX Index rallied a bit on Friday as we continue to see strength, but ultimately, we are simply trying to figure out whether or not we are going to finally launch. This is a market that should continue to see plenty of buyers, as the DAX is the “blue-chip index” for the entire continent. Pullbacks should be supported at the 50-day EMA at the very least, and I think when we are looking at this chart, we should be thinking about buying only. If we break out above the highs of the trading session on Friday, then I think we will go pressing the 16,000 level. The 16,000 level is an area where we would see psychological resistance, and the fact that we formed a bit of a shooting star in that area does not hurt the cause either.