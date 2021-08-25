Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Struggles with $50,000 Level

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin markets pulled back a bit on Tuesday as the $50,000 level has caused some resistance. The $50,000 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure which will attract quite a bit of attention due to headlines more than anything else. Furthermore, the $30,000 level has previously been support, and it should now be a bit of resistance. After all, there is the concept of “market memory” that comes back into play, so it is likely that we will hear plenty of noise here.

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Btc#Btc Usd Forecast#Ema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Chances of a breakout above $50,000 are high but…

Bitcoin alleviated many uncertainties after it opened in the green and climbed briefly above $49,000 yesterday. Since this move was made on the back of a descending channel breakout, the market was expected to pump higher. However, that has not been the case so far, as Bitcoin was still grappling...
MarketsDailyFx

Bitcoin, Ethereum Predictions – Consolidation Phase Leading to Higher Prices

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Alt-Coins Price, Chart, and Analysis. 200-day sma remains supportive for Bitcoin. Ethereum seeking 20-day sma support. Alt-coins diverge, Solana (SOL) outperforms. Bitcoin has broken out of its recent uptrend channel and is now struggling to regain support turned resistance around $48k. BTC is currently supported by...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Dogecoin Forecast: September 2021

After starting the month of August still within sight of lows created on July the 20th, which saw a depth of nearly 16 cents, DOGE/USD has correlated well with the broad cryptocurrency market. A high on the 16th of August was achieved above the 35 cents level and since hitting this upper mid-term ratio which hadn’t been seen since the 9th of June, DOGE/USD has slumped in values slightly.
MarketsHouston Chronicle

Hottest crypto coins are the Bitcoin and Ether alternatives

FOMO remains alive and well in the cryptocurrency world, with lesser-known tokens outperforming again in the wake of recent rallies staged by industry leaders Bitcoin and Ether. Cardano has doubled this month, becoming the third-largest digital asset. Binance Coin is also up. A token named Avalanche has tripled in August....
Stocksdailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Continues Choppy Behavior Around 15,000

The DAX Index rallied a bit on Friday as we continue to see strength, but ultimately, we are simply trying to figure out whether or not we are going to finally launch. This is a market that should continue to see plenty of buyers, as the DAX is the “blue-chip index” for the entire continent. Pullbacks should be supported at the 50-day EMA at the very least, and I think when we are looking at this chart, we should be thinking about buying only. If we break out above the highs of the trading session on Friday, then I think we will go pressing the 16,000 level. The 16,000 level is an area where we would see psychological resistance, and the fact that we formed a bit of a shooting star in that area does not hurt the cause either.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC correcting after bullish streak above $49,000

Bitcoin price analysis reveals that the king of cryptocurrency is in the correction phase. Strong support is currently found at the $48,083 mark. Strong resistance is currently found at the $49,350 mark. Bitcoin price analysis reveals that the king of cryptocurrency has been going through healthy corrections in the past...
Stocksdailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Continues to Grind to the Upside

The FTSE 100 rallied a bit on Friday as we continue to see stocks rally in general. Ultimately, this is a market that should go looking towards the 7190 level, but it may take quite a bit of strength to break above there. If we do, then the market is very likely to go looking towards the 7300 level. After all, the FTSE 100 is without a doubt a “risk-on index”, so it does make sense that we would see buyers on dips as well. The 7100 level has offered quite a bit of support, so I like the idea of using that as a springboard if we do pull back. Furthermore, we also have the 50-day EMA currently sitting at the 7044 handle that also could cause quite a bit of support.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

NZD/USD Forex Signal: Some Life Left in Strong Bullish Move

Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday. The NZD/USD currency pair has dominated recent Forex market action. Last week saw a strong bullish rebound from a multi-month low price. Volatility in this currency pair has been considerably higher over the last two weeks than any other, although AUD/USD...
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Consolidates, Why BTC Could Start A Fresh Increase

Bitcoin price is holding the $48,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC must clear $49,500 and $49,750 to start a fresh increase in the near term. Bitcoin broke the $48,500 resistance, but it faced hurdles near $49,500. The price is now trading above $48,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

NZD/USD: Choppy Trading Showcases Speculative Volatility

Since the 16th of August, the NZD/USD has likely caused many speculators to walk away rather frustrated after glancing at their trading results. Choppy and swift changes to value have been demonstrated in the NZD/USD and the past two days have delivered another dose of movement. On the 16th of August, the Forex pair essentially dipped from 0.70350 to 0.69600. On the 20th of August, the NZD/USD found itself near lows of 0.68050 which tested values not seen since November 2020.
Marketsu.today

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 30

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Despite Fed

The USD/JPY tried to settle above the 110.00 psychological resistance throughout last week's trading ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. Despite strong indications from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that reducing the bank's purchases is imminent, which paves the way for raising interest rates, the currency pair fell to the support level of 109.77 after reaching the resistance level of 110.26 in the same trading session. This week's trading also started stable around the 109.85 level. The dollar pairs will be awaiting the announcement of the US jobs numbers.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Sentiment as Bulls Eye 1.1900

Buy the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.1900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1750. Set a sell-stop at 1.1757 and a take-profit at 1.1650. Add a stop-loss at 1.1850. The EUR/USD popped on Friday after the relatively dovish statement from Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chairman. The pair continued these gains in early trading on Monday. It was trading at 1.1795 on Monday morning, which was substantially above last week’s low of 1.1660.
MarketsDailyFx

Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities / Crypto. Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities heading into weekly open. Updated trade levels on US Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Oil, Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and more!. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally at Key Chart Hurdle– XAU/USD Levels

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels. XAU/USD surges into first major resistance confluence at 1825/38- constructive above 1755. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices have rallied towards a key resistance zone we’ve been tracking for weeks now...
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Drops Below $49,000 Again

The Bitcoin price drops today from a high of $49,667 to a low of $47,801 within a few hours that the market opens. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is in the middle of a bearish move as the downward momentum is now becoming quite unstoppable while the key support at $47,000 has been ravaged, forcing the bulls to concentrate on defending the next support which is targeted at $45,000. If this is broken, additional supports may be found at $44,000, $42,000, and $40,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy