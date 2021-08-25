Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gives Up Gains to Show Exhaustion

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro fluctuated on Tuesday as we have given back early gains in order to show signs of exhaustion. If we break down below the bottom of the candlestick, then it is likely that we will drop towards the 1.17 level underneath. Ultimately, this is a market that will have to make a decision later on this week, as the Jackson Hole Symposium will have all of the attention right now, due to the fact that the markets will pay close attention to what Jerome Powell says as far as tapering is concerned.

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Price Action Trading#Eur#Ema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD refreshes daily highs above 1.3770 as USD weakens

GBP/USD edges higher on Monday in the Asian session. US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the previous session’s decline. The sterling capitalizes gains on the fresh weakness in the US dollar. GBP/USD edges higher on Monday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened lower but managed to trade higher on...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Ethereum Forecast: September 2021

As the month of September prepares to get started, ETH/USD appears as if it has the capability of entering the month within the upper tier of its mid-term price range. On the 3rd of August ETH/USD was trading within sight of the 2400.00 level, having seen lows on the 20th of July near the 1700.00 mark. Ethereum has enjoyed a solid amount of upwards momentum in the past month as positive buying has been displayed repeatedly.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Breaks 1.1800 To Start Recovery

EUR/USD started an upside correction above 1.1750 and 1.1800. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1725 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD is still struggling to clear the 1.3800 resistance zone. The Euro Zone Consumer Confidence could remain at -5.3 in August 2021. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD struggles for support

The US dollar tumbled after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too early to withdraw support. The pair has seen solid buying interest at the daily support (1.3600). After a short-lived consolidation below the key resistance at 1.3770, a bullish breakout is a sign of commitment from the buy-side. An overbought RSI may cause a limited pullback with buyers expected around 1.3700.
Stocksdailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Continues to Grind to the Upside

The FTSE 100 rallied a bit on Friday as we continue to see stocks rally in general. Ultimately, this is a market that should go looking towards the 7190 level, but it may take quite a bit of strength to break above there. If we do, then the market is very likely to go looking towards the 7300 level. After all, the FTSE 100 is without a doubt a “risk-on index”, so it does make sense that we would see buyers on dips as well. The 7100 level has offered quite a bit of support, so I like the idea of using that as a springboard if we do pull back. Furthermore, we also have the 50-day EMA currently sitting at the 7044 handle that also could cause quite a bit of support.
Stocksdailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Continues Choppy Behavior Around 15,000

The DAX Index rallied a bit on Friday as we continue to see strength, but ultimately, we are simply trying to figure out whether or not we are going to finally launch. This is a market that should continue to see plenty of buyers, as the DAX is the “blue-chip index” for the entire continent. Pullbacks should be supported at the 50-day EMA at the very least, and I think when we are looking at this chart, we should be thinking about buying only. If we break out above the highs of the trading session on Friday, then I think we will go pressing the 16,000 level. The 16,000 level is an area where we would see psychological resistance, and the fact that we formed a bit of a shooting star in that area does not hurt the cause either.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Despite Fed

The USD/JPY tried to settle above the 110.00 psychological resistance throughout last week's trading ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. Despite strong indications from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that reducing the bank's purchases is imminent, which paves the way for raising interest rates, the currency pair fell to the support level of 109.77 after reaching the resistance level of 110.26 in the same trading session. This week's trading also started stable around the 109.85 level. The dollar pairs will be awaiting the announcement of the US jobs numbers.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

NZD/USD: Choppy Trading Showcases Speculative Volatility

Since the 16th of August, the NZD/USD has likely caused many speculators to walk away rather frustrated after glancing at their trading results. Choppy and swift changes to value have been demonstrated in the NZD/USD and the past two days have delivered another dose of movement. On the 16th of August, the Forex pair essentially dipped from 0.70350 to 0.69600. On the 20th of August, the NZD/USD found itself near lows of 0.68050 which tested values not seen since November 2020.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/TRY: Downward Momentum Tantalizing as Lows Being Tested

The USD/TRY has proven to be a rather speculative asset the past few months for traders who like volatility and believe they can correctly choose technical direction. On the 11th of August, the USD/TRY was trading near a high of almost 8.68000 and threatening highs seen in late June of 8.80000. However, since the highs achieved on the 11th of August, the USD/TRY has actually been able to produce a significant reversal and, as of this morning, the Forex pair is hovering over important mid-term support levels.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Pierces August High Level

On Monday morning, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate pierced the August high level near the 1.1800 mark. However, by the middle of the day’s European trading the event was not followed up by a surge. In the case of a surge, the rate could reach for the resistance of the...
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/GBP: Tight Range and Incremental Steps Higher Short Term

As of this morning, the EUR/GBP is trading near the 0.85750 level with a natural flurry of reversals taking place for speculators to contemplate. Since reaching a high of nearly 0.86700 on the 20th of July and then falling to a low of approximately 0.84500 on the 10th of August, the EUR/GBP finds itself essentially in the middle of its three-month range technically.
Worlddailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bullish Above 0.7350

Buy the AUD/USD and add a take-profit at 0.7400. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. Sell the AUD/USD and a take-profit at 0.7150. Add a stop-loss at 0.7350. The AUD/USD price maintained the bullish trend in early trading after the statement by Jerome Powell on US monetary policy. The pair rose to 0.7315, which was higher than last week’s low of 0.7100.
Marketsdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Topping Out at $50k

Last Wednesday’s BTC/USD signal was not triggered as there was no suitable price action at any of the key levels which were reached that day. Trades may only be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday. Long Trade Ideas. Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time...
Currenciesfxempire.com

Despite A Weaker U.S Dollar, Ethereum Bulls Lose Steam

Despite a weakening dollar, the top altcoin was unable to clear above the $3,300 resistance. The price of ether needs to remain above $3,140 in the near future to prevent further downsides. In response to Jerome Powell’s announcement that the Federal Reserve would hike rates slower than expected, the dollar...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EURUSD Moves To The Next Obstacle After Trendline Breakout

EURUSD closed decisively above the two-month-old resistance trendline and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) on Friday following some dovish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium. The trendline breakout, which sent the price as high as 1.1809 on Monday, raised optimism that the latest rebound...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY moves back closer to 110.00 mark, fresh session tops

A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to attract some buying near 109.70 on Monday. The risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven JPY and acted as a tailwind for the pair. Rebounding US bond yields extended some support to the USD and provided a modest lift. The USD/JPY pair recovered around 25...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Stays directed towards 0.8600

EUR/GBP funnels down the breakout of weekly triangle, remains sidelined of late. Ascending trend line from mid-August, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA favor bulls. EUR/GBP treads water around 0.8570 as European traders brace for Monday’s bell. In doing so, the cross-currency pair seesaws inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle formation. Although the...
Marketsdailyforex.com

SHIB/USD: Broad Cryptocurrency Market Correlation Alluring

The past five days of trading for SHIB/USD has seen a reversal lower ensue and short-term support is being contested in early action today. However, Shiba Inu remains a purely speculative cryptocurrency which is pursued by short-term traders who are, to put it bluntly, simply wagering on the SHIB/USD as if they are in a casino. While this is a fine endeavor, it obviously carries a significant amount of risks.
Marketsbabypips.com

Watchlist: Short-term Reversal Ahead on EUR/USD?

USD has got monthly jobs report ahead and with more sentiment updates coming from the Eurozone, EUR/USD looks to be a busy market this week. Will we see the recent bounce continue or will bears retake a previous resistance area?. Short-term Reversal Ahead on EUR/USD?. Last week I covered EUR/USD,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy