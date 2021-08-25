EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gives Up Gains to Show Exhaustion
The euro fluctuated on Tuesday as we have given back early gains in order to show signs of exhaustion. If we break down below the bottom of the candlestick, then it is likely that we will drop towards the 1.17 level underneath. Ultimately, this is a market that will have to make a decision later on this week, as the Jackson Hole Symposium will have all of the attention right now, due to the fact that the markets will pay close attention to what Jerome Powell says as far as tapering is concerned.www.dailyforex.com
