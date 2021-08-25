Cancel
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Reaches for Major Resistance

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar rallied a bit on Tuesday as we reached towards the 0.7250 level. That being said, we could go as high as the 0.73 level before running into major resistance, and at that point I think that the Aussie dollar will start to run into a bit of trouble. Yes, traders are starting to bank on Jerome Powell saving the markets again by pushing back tapering, and the narrative on Wall Street right now is all about “a delay of tapering” by the Federal Reserve.

Jerome Powell
#Usd#Aud#Aussie#The Federal Reserve#Australians
