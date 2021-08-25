NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Continues Bullish Run Higher

EUR/USD unchanged post-Jackson Hole. Euro tests key technical levels. IGCS undecided as traders are equally split. This week's open did not have the dramatic effect of prior Jackson Hole re-opens as markets remained relatively subdued after Fridays close. In conjunction with a bank holiday in the UK, which may be adding to the slump in volatility during early trading, the weekends highlight was Fed Chair Powell taking a dovish stance on tapering which will now be highly data dependent – this proving more dovish than other Fed officials. Inflation concerns was yet again pushed aside by Mr. Powell who reiterated that they likely transitory, while Friday’s core PCE figures coming in as expected did not little in support of hawks. The COVID-19 delta variant has been of great concern which endures at elevated levels thus supporting the Fed’s decision to hold-off on immediate tapering.