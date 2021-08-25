NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Continues Bullish Run Higher
The NASDAQ 100 rallied a little bit on Tuesday as we continue to see a lot of bullish momentum. It certainly looks as if the market is ready to simply continue going higher as traders are betting that the Federal Reserve will not taper bond purchases anytime soon and will continue to keep a very loose monetary policy. The Federal Reserve stepping in and buying bonds will keep interest rates very low, which is good for the NASDAQ 100 as a lot of growth stocks tend to do well in that low interest-rate environment.www.dailyforex.com
