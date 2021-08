Set in the United Kingdom, with the global coronavirus pandemic as its backdrop, ‘Together’ focuses on an incompatible couple who has lived alongside one another, completely disregarding the existence of their partner for almost a decade. But when the COVID-19 wreaks havoc, they are forced to undergo a much-needed radical change in their lives that brings the absurdity of their past choices to the fore. Directed by Stephen Daldry, the comedy-drama film stars James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan, and Samuel Logan. Curious to learn more about its plot or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.