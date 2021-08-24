Cancel
WWE

SPOILER On Injury Return During WWE NXT Television Tapings

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE decided to pre-tape several weeks’ worth of television and that called for a return from injury. This is your official spoiler warning, so please turn away if this click was an accident. Danny Burch made his return during an early segment filmed during the August 23rd tapings. Burch was...

Pete Dunne
Tommaso Ciampa
Oney Lorcan
Timothy Thatcher
Danny Burch
Spoilers
Combat Sports
WWE
WWE NXT
Sports
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Superstar Returns, Possible Injury Angle Tonight

Danny Burch has returned to WWE NXT. Tonight’s opening bout on the post-Takeover 36 edition of NXT saw Ridge Holland defeat Timothy Thatcher in singles action. After the match, Tommaso Ciampa came in to check on Thatcher but Holland pushed him away. This led to Holland and Dunne brawling with Ciampa and Thatcher until Burch and Oney Lorcan, who had missed the past few NXT TV episodes, made the save.
WWEf4wonline.com

Danny Burch returns to WWE NXT after five months out of action

After five months out of action, Danny Burch returned from injury on tonight's episode of NXT. Burch made his return after Ridge Holland defeated Timothy Thatcher on NXT tonight. When Tommaso Ciampa went to check on Thatcher after the match, a brawl broke out and Ciampa initially got the better of Holland and Pete Dunne. But Oney Lorcan and Burch then pulled Ciampa out of the ring and attacked him. Ciampa tried to fight back until being laid out with a headbutt by Holland.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Timothy Thatcher is currently on the shelf with an injury. As noted, last night’s post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT saw Ridge Holland defeat Thatcher in singles action. The post-match angle saw Danny Burch return with Oney Lorcan as Holland, Burch, Lorcan and Pete Dunne beat down Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. Holland left Thatcher laying at ringside.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Preview: NXT TakeOver 36 Fallout 8.24.21

Tonight we will witness the fallout from TakeOver 36. Two titles changed hands and history was made as Samoa Joe became the first ever three time NXT champion. Tonight Timothy Thatcher and Hit Row are out for revenge and the culmination of the NXT Breakout Tournament. Here is everything advertised...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Two Title Matches And More Revealed For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Several matches have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will defend their titles for the first time since winning them from Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on July 6 at Great American Bash. They will face Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro next week.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Quits Boxing After WWE Bombshell?

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul has been making headlines and he recently drew the attention of many high-profile stars after his victory over the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley at Sunday Night’s Shotime PPV in Cleveland, Ohio. His bout was also lauded by legendary hoopster, Lebron James. Now, it turns out that the former WWE star The Rock also took note of the bout as he made an Instagram post prior to his bout. Floyd Mayweather Exposes ‘Fixed’ Jake Paul Fight.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre ‘Permanently Leaving’ WWE Raw?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best stars in the company. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. Drew McIntyre could also be going to a new pro wrestling promotion.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Replacing’ Triple H In WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has seemingly decided to make some huge changes to NXT. This will also change the approach of how they will bring in new talents to the gold and black brand. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and a few others were in control of the black and gold brand but now it appears that is about to change as the leadership will see a shift. CM Punk: ‘I Was Going To Die In WWE’
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair And Nia Jax Trend After Rough Match On WWE RAW

One of the hottest social media topics coming out of this week’s WWE RAW is the rough match between Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The match came after Jax was ringside for Shayna Baszler’s earlier loss to Rhea Ripley. Jax promised that she would take out Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., who was at ringside with Ripley, and then do the same to Flair later in the night. She did just that, but the ringside attack on Nikki led to Ripley getting the pin on Baszler. Jax attacked Ripley after the match and stood tall.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Drops Bombshell Before Raw

The former WWE star Braun Strowman has once again teased the fans. He has been building anticipation regarding his future in the pro-wrestling business. He was released from WWE in a shocking way due to the budget cuts. and it seems that he is preparing for his next move. The...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Possible Name Change For WWE Second Generation Superstar

A new WWE trademark filing has apparently revealed the ring name for second generation wrestler Cal Bloom. WWE filed to trademark the “Von Wagoner” name on August 26. Cal’s social media profiles indicate that this is his new ring name. He has changed his name to “Von Wagner” but that appears to be a typo.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

A big match on Raw has raised controversy on the web

Raw has now become the most criticized WWE show because according to many people the quality of the episodes is no longer what it once was, in fact, there is a clear preference towards SmackDown. This time the victim of criticism is a match of the women's division, which currently does not sail in excellent waters on the red show, in fact, SmackDown is in much better shape, especially after the landing of a returning Becky Lynch.
WWEPWMania

Video: Did Charlotte & Nia Jax Shoot During RAW, Mick Foley Comments

One of the hottest social media topics coming out of this week’s WWE RAW is the rough match between Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The match came after Jax was ringside for Shayna Baszler’s earlier loss to Rhea Ripley. Jax promised that she would take out Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., who was at ringside with Ripley, and then do the same to Flair later in the night. She did just that, but the ringside attack on Nikki led to Ripley getting the pin on Baszler. Jax attacked Ripley after the match and stood tall. Jax faced Flair in a non-title match later in the show, and beat her by pinfall after a powerbomb. Many fans tweeted about how rough the match was, with some speculating on if the two Superstars were shooting on each other.

