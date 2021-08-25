Cancel
Matt Rhule, Scott Fitterer and Robby Anderson Talk Contract Extension (Video)

carolinablitz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers and wide receiver Robby Anderson have agreed to terms on a 2-year extension. The contract is reportedly worth $29.5 million, including $20 million fully guaranteed. Today head coach Matt Rhule, GM Scott Fitterer and Robby himself discuss the deal.

