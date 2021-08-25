Matt Rhule, Scott Fitterer and Robby Anderson Talk Contract Extension (Video)

It’s 1:15, the sun is beaming and an alarm just sounded signaling the official start of practice. Coach Rhule calls the guys, who were stretching by position group, over to one large huddle at the center of the field. It gets eerily quiet for about a minute as they make their way over. Then Rhule yells for Coach Brady and Coach Snow to come to the center of the huddle. Loud and spontaneous “Whoa’s!” gets the attention of media onlookers. I run down to the opposite side of the field to try and get a glimpse of what’s going on, but Snow and Brady are engulfed in a sea of blue and white jerseys. I can’t see what’s going on, but I can hear.