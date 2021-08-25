Mazda MX-30 EV Price is Right, but Range is Limited

Mazda is one of the most fuel-efficient automakers in the United States, even though the company doesn't currently sell any electric vehicles or hybrids; that is changing soon. The 2022 Mazda MX-30 is the brand's first EV coming to the US, but it's not arriving with much fanfare. A single electric motor drives the front wheels, putting out a lackluster 143 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. And with a tiny 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, the EPA-estimated range is only 100 miles.