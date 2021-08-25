Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mazda MX-30 EV Price is Right, but Range is Limited

By Christian Wardlaw
Daily Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMazda has announced pricing and specifications for its first electric vehicle (EV), the 2022 MX-30 crossover SUV. The new EV goes on sale in California in October 2021 and will cost $33,470 before applying the federal income tax credit or state and local rebates and incentives. In addition to the...

www.thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazda Mx 30#Commuting#Ev#Suv#Chargepoint#Volvo#Audi#Japanese#Mazda Connected Services#Blind Spot Assist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
TechnologyAutoblog

Lucid Air Dream Edition EV gets a pair of limited editions

Lucid Motors is almost ready to begin delivering the electric Air, its first model. It announced the range-topping Dream Edition version will be available in two flavors called Performance and Range, respectively. Led by Peter Rawlinson, the former Tesla Model S chief engineer, the firm chose a remarkably straightforward naming...
Irvine, CAOrange County Business Journal

Mazda MX-30 Details Emerge

Mazda North American Operations has released new details about its MX-30 crossover, the Irvine automaker’s first EV for the U.S. market. The crossover, which the company said has a 100-mile range with a fully-charged battery, starts at $33,470 and is slated to be in California dealers in October. California will be the first to see the crossover before it’s rolled out to other states next year.
Carsinsideevs.com

Mazda Announces MX-30 Prices: EPA Range Will Surely Disappoint

Mazda has announced more details about its first all-electric model, the MX-30, that this Fall will enter the U.S. market - initially in California in October. There MX-30 will start at $33,470 (MSRP), which after including $1,175 DST, and deducting $7,500 of the federal tax credit, will be effective $27,145.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Mazda MX-30 Is Priced Way Higher Than Its Rivals

Mazda is one of the most fuel-efficient automakers in the United States, even though the company doesn't currently sell any electric vehicles or hybrids; that is changing soon. The 2022 Mazda MX-30 is the brand's first EV coming to the US, but it's not arriving with much fanfare. A single electric motor drives the front wheels, putting out a lackluster 143 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. And with a tiny 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, the EPA-estimated range is only 100 miles.
CarsAutomotive Addicts

New Car Preview: 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV

There’s a lot of promising electric vehicles set to grace local dealerships throughout the next few years with respectable range and performance numbers. However, there are also a few that tend to be perplexing due to their discouraging numbers on paper, such as the coming Mazda MX-30 EV, which touts a short driving range of just 100 miles.
CarsMarietta Daily Journal

Mazda rolls out its first EV, the MX-30, to take on compact rivals

Mazda's signature “zoom zoom” will get a little quieter this fall. The Japanese automaker on Tuesday introduced its first electric vehicle, the MX-30, starting at $34,645. The 100-mile range SUV enters the compact EV market against U.S. competitors like the Chevy Bolt EUV, Volkswagen ID.4, Hyundai Kona EV and Nissan Leaf. The entry-level, battery-only vehicles are priced about $10,000 higher than comparable gas-powered SUVs — and about $10k lower than premium, compact SUVs like the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Buy A Mazda MX-30 For $33,470, Borrow Any Other Mazda For Free

It's been a long time coming since the Mazda MX-30 debuted back in 2019, but the electric crossover is finally ready to hit US roads. Today the company released pricing details for the California-only EV, with the base model starting at $33,470 before the $1,175 destination fee and the Premium Plus model asking $36,480.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mazda MX-30 EV Could Cost Just Under $24,000 With Incentives

On paper, there's a lot wrong with the Mazda MX-30, but its price apparently isn't one of them. According to calculations from Cars Direct buyers of the electric crossover in California could get the one for as little as $23,645 by taking advantage of all of the available incentives. The model's base MSRP is $33,470 (plus a $1,175 destination fee).
Buying CarsAutoGuide.com

2022 Mazda MX-30 is a Short-Range EV Starting From $34,645

Pure-electric MX-30 arrives in select markets this fall; plug-in hybrid to come later. Mazda has revealed the pricing for its incoming MX-30 electric crossover. The first pure EV from the Japanese brand will land in California, Quebec, and British Columbia first, before spreading to other states and provinces. Pricing will start at $34,645 ($44,100 CAD), including destination.
CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-30

Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2021 Mazda CX-30 Select AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Control, Mazda Connected Services, 18" x 7J Alloy Wheels, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Seat Trim, MAZDA CONNECT Infotainment System Voice Command, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Select Package, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheel Locks.
Carselectrek.co

Longest-range electric vehicles (EVs) you can buy in 2021

As electric vehicles look to gain an even larger portion of the automobile market in 2021, consumers will look at a number of factors as they choose to go electric. One major specification on any EV data sheet is the estimated range i.e. the amount of miles your new vehicle can travel on a single charge. Naturally, you’re going to want the most battery for your buck. Below is a list of the current EV options for 2021 sorted by longest range.
Traffic Accidentsmotor1.com

Watch this Mazda MX-5 with a train horn save itself from a crash

The Mazda MX-5 has always been among the favourite cars of the tuning companies. Not only that but we’ve also seen a number of very cool cars based on the Japanese roadster, including a 1930s Alfa Romeo kit car and the retro-looking Hurtan Grand Albaycin, as well as the Chevrolet Corvette C2-inspired Mitsuoka Rock Star. But even if you are not a professional tuner, there’s always something you can do to make your Miata cooler.

Comments / 0

Community Policy