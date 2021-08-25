Samsung Galaxy Z series smartphones offer new foldable experience
Samsung’s latest premium smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, are off to a good start. The South Korean tech giant has hit 800,000 pre-orders for the foldable phones in its home country. The company is said to have hit 2021 sales record, at least, for the Galaxy Z series. Expect more reviews and hands-on videos featuring both or either of the two will surface. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G advantages were showcased by executives. Its water-resistance and S Pen Fold edition were also explained.androidcommunity.com
Comments / 0