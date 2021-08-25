Inside Art with Michael Rose - Cooperative Galleries Make Warren an Art Destination

Warren’s proximity to the water and its charming historic Main Street make it an appealing place to spend a summer afternoon. With a population of a little over 11,000 people, it is also a small and working-class locality. In spite of its size, Warren is home to three cooperative-style art galleries that together represent dozens of artists and anchor its downtown with creative energy. Together, IMAGO Gallery, Made in Warren, and The Collaborative are great examples of the unique assets that artist-run galleries can provide to their community.