Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Essay/Donald Melville: When good people fail to act

MPNnow
 5 days ago

Caught up in the daily struggle to survive in the harsh, unforgiving Early American frontier, Smoke Jensen became a legend in William W. Johnstone’s epic “Mountain Man” book series. At a time in America when the culture was one of gross inhumanity, Smoke Jensen posed a contrasting figure. In the midst of mercurial evil, Jensen was the notorious “good guy,” a hard-hitting, resilient denizen of this rough and tumble world. Raw courage was his meat, virtue and prudence his bread and beans. Reared by mountain men in a lawless land governed by the Colt 45 six-shooter, this frontier cowboy could lay down smoke as well as any 10 men with guns. This was the Wild, Wild West of Smoke Jensen. Unfortunately for the times, Smoke Jensen was also wildly imagined.

www.mpnnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Peck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#The Wild Wild West#Messenger Post Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson saying ‘if you die, you die’ about the pandemic is a rally cry for anti-vaxxers

If there’s one voice we did not need weighing in on the pandemic, then by god it’s Jeremy Clarkson’s. The 61-year-old TV presenter, who’s been praised for his new Amazon Prime documentary series, Clarkson’s Farm, first swapped cars for cows and now appears to assume he’s an expert on Covid too, criticising “those communists at Sage” who urged against a full reopening after lockdown.
TV & VideosRoger Ebert

The Meaning of Hitler

Your answer to “Why Adolf Hitler, still?” might depend on your overall view of the world, and whether you think humanity is inherently good or inherently bad, and if you consider modern society a scourge upon the earth, or the only thing that can save it. Has the Internet been a great equalizer or an irredeemably flawed cesspool? Does free speech cover hate speech? Have we, as an international collective, been effective enough in educating people about what Hitler did, and about the devastating impact of Nazi Germany’s actions? Or will Hitler linger as a specter of fascination (and even inspiration) for generations to come, even as time takes us further away from the atrocities of World War II?
PoliticsSCNow

CLARENCE PAGE: New census shows fewer white Americans, but that’s because of how we’re counting

Are you alarmed or reassured by headlines that show “America’s white population is shrinking”? Where you stand, as the old saying goes, depends on where you sit. I think everyone who believes in our multiracial democracy – not including, say, those die-hard haters who paraded with torches in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, chanting, “You will not replace us” – should be reassured.
Stan Andersonwhbc.com

People Believe the Strangest Things . . .

Dr. Stan Anderson says people believe the strangest things…Why do we hold crazy views? There are so many conspiracy theories out there. Example: Flat Earth Society . . . How can you convince someone of the truth? How do you talk to an ideologist? Someone who holds different views than you?
CelebritiesBBC

TV has 'utterly failed' disabled people, writer Jack Thorne says

His Dark Materials and Enola Holmes screenwriter Jack Thorne has accused the TV industry of "utterly and totally" failing disabled people. Thorne described disability as the "forgotten diversity" and called for new quotas to improve representation. "The TV world is stacked against the telling of disabled stories with disabled talent,"...
HealthSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Why do humans wait for a crisis before acting?

What is it in human nature that makes us wait until matters become crises before we get motivated to act? Given the smoke that we in the mountains have been suffering and that made Denver’s air the very worst in the entire world, perhaps people will take more seriously the articles that are pointing to climate change and the need for humanity to pull itself together before it is too late. For years we have known, but only now, with enormous wildfires raging in California and our air being fouled to the point where breathing is a strain, are we reeling from the dangers we humans have brought upon ourselves.
Politicscitywatchla.com

What Americans Don’t Want to Hear About Our Moral Crimes of War

Haven’t we all been looking for something to celebrate? The church chimes in my community rang out battle hymns for about a week. The utility poles in my neighborhood were covered with “Hometown Hero” banners hanging proudly, sporting the smiling faces of uniformed local veterans from our wars. Fireworks went off for days, sparklers and cherry bombs and full-scale light shows filling the night sky.
EntertainmentSan Diego weekly Reader

Hitler, baby, one more time

There should never be another fictionalized account of the Holocaust put to film. The temptation to sentimentalize the atrocities too often proves impossible to resist. (As Prof. Deborah Lipstadt points out, “The minute you’re trying to give a rational explanation for an irrational sentiment, you’re going to be lost.”) The same can be said of the myriad of documentary releases that withstand the lure of emotionalism, but stop short of shedding new light on the subject. And yet: just when I vow to swear off films about Hitler and the Holocaust, out comes another film about the subject that’s worth watching. Not only is The Meaning of Hitler deserving of your attention, it joins Alain Resnais’ Night and Fog, Marcel Ophuls’ The Sorrow and the Pity, and Claude Lanzmann’s Shoah as one of the most fascinatingly original takes on the subject of what made Hitler Hitler, and why a nation paid any mind to a radical loser.
EntertainmentYes Weekly

The meaning of Hitler: Attempting to understand

The self-explanatory documentary feature The Meaning of Hitler offers a contemporary analysis of Sebastian Hoffner’s non-fiction 1978 best-seller The Meaning of Hitler, originally published as Anmerkungen zu Hitler, as proffered by filmmakers Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker. How can arguably the most loathed and despised human being of the twentieth...
Posted by
Fareeha Arshad

Three Unpopular Facts From the Middle Ages

An illustration showing the Battle of HastingsWikimedia Commons. There is something about the Middle Ages— the discoveries, the struggles, and the thirst to prosper. Though the Age of Discovery and the Renaissance gave a lot to the world and reshaped the world in unimaginable ways, it was the Middle Ages that carved the path to the world as we see it today. Yet, there is so little we know of this period in world history.
ReligionMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Grace for the Day: When being a good person is just not good enough

Grace usually connotes simple elegance or refinement of movement. Its synonyms are elegance, style, finesse, and poise. In the Bible, grace means unmerited favor, or a gift offered to one who is underserving. Grace is an awkward concept if you approach it with an American cultural definition. The only way...
Entertainmentblcklst.com

“How 50 Famous Female Characters Were Described In Their Screenplays”

A journey through many scripted female character introductions, both fascinating… and educational. I’ve written a 12 part series on character introductions which provides basically everything you need to know on the subject. It’s an important topic because first impressions are key, both in real and screenplays, per the latter creating a “lens” through which the reader initially sees each character.
CelebritiesBBC

TV has 'utterly failed' disabled people, writer Jack Thorne says

His Dark Materials and Enola Holmes screenwriter Jack Thorne has accused the TV industry of "utterly and totally" failing disabled people. Thorne described disability as the "forgotten diversity" and called for new quotas to improve representation. "The TV world is stacked against the telling of disabled stories with disabled talent,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy