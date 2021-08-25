Essay/Donald Melville: When good people fail to act

There should never be another fictionalized account of the Holocaust put to film. The temptation to sentimentalize the atrocities too often proves impossible to resist. (As Prof. Deborah Lipstadt points out, “The minute you’re trying to give a rational explanation for an irrational sentiment, you’re going to be lost.”) The same can be said of the myriad of documentary releases that withstand the lure of emotionalism, but stop short of shedding new light on the subject. And yet: just when I vow to swear off films about Hitler and the Holocaust, out comes another film about the subject that’s worth watching. Not only is The Meaning of Hitler deserving of your attention, it joins Alain Resnais’ Night and Fog, Marcel Ophuls’ The Sorrow and the Pity, and Claude Lanzmann’s Shoah as one of the most fascinatingly original takes on the subject of what made Hitler Hitler, and why a nation paid any mind to a radical loser.